Young people feel that they are treated unfairly by the British political system, according to the poll, with 50 per cent ticking “under no circumstances” when asked whether they'd fight for Britain

Half of young people said that "under no circumstances" would they go to war for Britain . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Half of young people would never fight for Britain given the onset of war, polling has shown, with many adopting an attitude of "why fight for a country that isn’t fighting for you?"

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The poll shows that Gen Z are increasingly identifying as less patriotic than their predecessors. Picture: Getty

The number of participants who said they expected their lives to be better than their parents' had halved in just a year, from 63 per cent to 36 per cent. Just 25 per cent said that they felt they were treated fairly by the political system. Eddie Barnes, the director of the John Smith Centre, said that younger people were unwilling to fight for a country that did not fight for them.

Young people do not expect their lives to be better than their parents, according to the poll. Picture: Alamy

He told the Telegraph: “Locked out of the housing market, pinned down by low wages, loaded by student debt, and increasingly worried about the rise in AI, young people today feel a growing sense of unfairness about the world around them." “In those circumstances, it should be little surprise that 50 per cent say they wouldn’t fight for the country under any circumstances," he added. Or as many young people might put it: why fight for a country that isn’t fighting for you?”

Young people said it was harder to find a job in their generation than it was for their parents. Picture: Getty

When asked to rank their top three worries, young people highlighted financial concerns, job insecurity and housing instability. When asked to identify the top three things that would make them happier, they selected better wages, affordable housing and more career opportunities. The threat of AI on the job market was identified as one of the top three threats by 55 per cent of young people.

Young people identified the rise of AI in the jobs market as one of the top three threats facing their generation. Picture: Getty

Over half of young people agreed that politics in the UK had become too divisive, and only 13 per cent disagreed. When asked to identify which political leader best represented British values, 45 per cent did not name any current leader. Around 51 per cent of young people said they felt immigration had improved their communities.

Almost half of young people did not name any current leader who they felt represented British values. Picture: Getty