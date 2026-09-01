Summer spending pushed beyond last season’s record of £3billion

Enzo Fernandez's £125m move matched the British record. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

More than half of the Premier League’s clubs have broken their transfer records in a summer window featuring four of the top flight’s five most expensive ever deals.

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After England internationals Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers joined Manchester City for £116million and Chelsea for £117m respectively, the final two days of the window brought an even bigger pair of deals as summer spending pushed beyond last season’s record of £3billion, with the final figure yet to be confirmed. First Liverpool spent an initial £106m, potentially rising to £123m, on Paris St Germain winger Bradley Barcola, then City paired Anderson with another nine-figure midfielder in former Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez – whose £125m move matched the British record set 12 months ago by Barcola’s new team-mate Alexander Isak. Read more: The ten most expensive transfers of all time Read more: When is the football transfer window deadline?

Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City for £116million . Picture: Getty

Sandro Tonali’s move from Newcastle to Tottenham has the potential to become a fifth £100m-plus deal this summer, with the initial £92.5m marking the second time Spurs had broken their club record as it came hot on the heels of Mateus Fernandes’ £85m arrival from West Ham. Savio’s £75m switch from City slotted in third on Spurs’ all-time list, with manager Roberto De Zerbi admitting “The transfer market is crazy” – reflecting a league-wide summer of spending. Eleven clubs in all have broken their transfer records, six of them on more than one occasion. Coventry have done so four times over, signing Aurele Amenda for an initial £15.4m before Loum Tchaouna became their first ever £20m signing, Carl Rushworth made his loan move permanent for a £22.5m fee and Caleb Yirenkyi nudged the record up to £23.1m. Three clubs broke their transfer records to sign goalkeepers, with James Trafford costing Leeds £40m while, like Rushworth, Konstantinos Tsolakis’ move to Hull was overtaken by Nobel Mendy’s £22m arrival.

Three clubs broke their transfer records to sign goalkeepers, with James Trafford costing Leeds £40m. Picture: Getty