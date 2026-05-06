British families are facing half term holiday misery after 13,000 flights this month were cancelled due to the Iran war.

Airlines have cut nearly two million seats from May’s flight schedules in just the past fortnight and some have even switched to smaller aircraft to save fuel.

The price of jet fuel has more than doubled since the conflict began on February 28. Experts have warned that Britain is 'most exposed' to impending jet fuel shortages caused by the Iran war.

The total number of seats available across all carriers this month has been cut from 132,619,704 in mid April to 130,674,864 in late April, according to analytics firm Cirium.

Gulf airlines such as Qatar, Etihad and Emirates have all been hit hard by airspace closures and airport disruption since the start of the conflict.

Lufthansa has cut 20,000 flights between May and October, and Air China has cut nearly 50,000 internal services. Air France-KLM and SAS have also cut schedules and US airline Spirit has gone bust.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the UK has “critically low levels” of supplies - stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Helen Dickinson of the British Retail Consortium said: ““The conflict is driving up costs and families are right to be concerned.

“But not every pressure comes from the Gulf.

“Higher National Insurance, packaging levies, new regulations and business energy charges are all domestic policy decisions, made in Westminster, and they can be addressed there.

"Such action by Government would help us to keep prices affordable for households.”

A government spokesperson said: “UK airlines are clear that they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel.

“Aviation fuel is typically bought in advance and airports and suppliers keep stocks of bunkered fuel to support their resilience.

“We continue to work with fuel suppliers, airports, airlines and international counterparts to keep flights operating.

“We are also consulting on measures to help airlines plan realistic flight schedules which will avoid last-minute disruption and protect holidays.”

Demand for staycations is expected to surge with many holidaymakers due to abandon holidays abroad amid fears over the impact of the Iran war on travel.

Looking beyond the May half term break, the jet fuel shortages are expected to trigger a wave of bookings for UK-based summer holidays.

Last week, the Prime Minister warned Brits that they may have to change where they go on holiday as the Iran war continues to have an impact on the economy.

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