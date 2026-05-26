A 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in a West Yorkshire reservoir on Bank Holiday Monday, police said.

The West Yorkshire force was called to Leadbeater Dam on Lumb Lane, Halifax, just before 3.20pm.

A spokesperson said the teenage boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Calderdale CID are investigating but said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

It came as the UK recorded its hottest day in May since the Met Office records began.

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