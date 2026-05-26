Boy, 13, drowns in West Yorkshire reservoir on Bank Holiday Monday
A 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in a West Yorkshire reservoir on Bank Holiday Monday, police said.
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The West Yorkshire force was called to Leadbeater Dam on Lumb Lane, Halifax, just before 3.20pm.
A spokesperson said the teenage boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Calderdale CID are investigating but said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
It came as the UK recorded its hottest day in May since the Met Office records began.
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The Met Office listed 12 locations where the record was topped on Monday – ranging from Suffolk to Berkshire to Warwickshire – while 97 of its sites reached or surpassed 30C.
Until that day, the all-time May peak stood at 32.8C reached in 1922 and 1944.
Temperature records are usually broken by just tenths of a degree.
The expected high for large swathes of southern England and Wales on Tuesday is 35C – which could creep up to 36C, senior Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.
Those forecasts span the Midlands, the south-east and south-west England, East Anglia, and South Wales.