Halifax to disappear from high street after 173 years
The Halifax brand will be rebranded to Lloyds over time.
The Halifax brand is being scrapped after 173 years on British high streets and all customer accounts will be rebranded to Lloyds over time.
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Lloyds Banking Group, which has owned Halifax since 2009, said there is nothing that customers need to do and they will be contacted about the changes.
The banking giant confirmed the move after reports in May said it was considering phasing out Halifax as a standalone brand.
It is understood that the decision was rooted in efforts to simplify the group’s portfolio, with the distinction between Halifax and Lloyds seen as becoming less prominent in recent years.
Halifax was founded in West Yorkshire in 1853 and granted its first mortgage, before growing to become one of the UK’s largest building societies.
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Jas Singh, Lloyds Banking Group’s chief executive of consumer relationships, said: “As Halifax changes to Lloyds, our Halifax customers will keep everything they know and love today – the same fantastic app design, the same friendly faces in our branches – even the same sort code and account number.
“But as Lloyds customers, they’ll get the best innovation and experiences we offer.”
Lloyds said it remained committed to the town of Halifax and the wider Yorkshire and Humber region, where some 3,000 staff are based at its Trinity Road office.
No job cuts are being announced as part of the shake-up, and Halifax branches will either be rebranded to Lloyds or shifted to a Lloyds branch nearby throughout 2027.