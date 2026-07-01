The Halifax brand is being scrapped after 173 years on British high streets and all customer accounts will be rebranded to Lloyds over time.

Lloyds Banking Group, which has owned Halifax since 2009, said there is nothing that customers need to do and they will be contacted about the changes.

The banking giant confirmed the move after reports in May said it was considering phasing out Halifax as a standalone brand.

It is understood that the decision was rooted in efforts to simplify the group’s portfolio, with the distinction between Halifax and Lloyds seen as becoming less prominent in recent years.

Halifax was founded in West Yorkshire in 1853 and granted its first mortgage, before growing to become one of the UK’s largest building societies.

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