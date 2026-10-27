Pumpkins left outside for Halloween could invite rats and mice into homes, warns pest control expert
A pest control expert has said the hot summer has led to a high number of rodents looking for a place to go for the colder months.
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Carved pumpkins left outside for Halloween could invite rats and mice into homes, a pest control expert has warned.
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Rodents may be attracted by the sweet winter squash left at doorways, particularly as the weather gets colder, Kevin Lawrenson, chief executive officer of the National Pest Technicians Association, said.
Mr Lawrenson said the hot summer has led to a high number of rodents looking for a place to go for the colder months.
He told the Press Association: “Halloween is such a great time for families to take their young kid out trick or treating and decorate the house, carve pumpkins, leave them out on display.
“When people carve pumpkins and leave them outside the house for periods on end, they literally are an attraction to rodents, such as rats.
“You wouldn’t go and leave your rubbish outside the front of your house to attract rats to it, would you?”
Mr Lawrenson recalled rats seen in Birmingham last year, including some which were described as “cat-sized”, after tonnes of rubbish piled up in the streets amid a strike by bin workers.
He said food and waste left outside homes contributed to the rodent issue in the city.
Mr Lawrenson said: “Please don’t do the same with pumpkins because the last thing you want on Halloween, or in the days afterwards, is to have rats running around your house.
“(Pumpkins) are quite sweet, strong-smelling items and they will rot, and they will serve to attract any rodent that’s foraging for food.”
He said as it becomes colder, the rodents will look further afield to find warm places to live.
Mr Lawrenson advised anyone with a rodent problem to contact pest control services, adding: “What you don’t want to do, I guess in reality, is something that you’ve done at this time of year leads into ruining both Halloween and also Christmas.”