Carved pumpkins left outside for Halloween could invite rats and mice into homes, a pest control expert has warned.

Rodents may be attracted by the sweet winter squash left at doorways, particularly as the weather gets colder, Kevin Lawrenson, chief executive officer of the National Pest Technicians Association, said.

Mr Lawrenson said the hot summer has led to a high number of rodents looking for a place to go for the colder months.

He told the Press Association: “Halloween is such a great time for families to take their young kid out trick or treating and decorate the house, carve pumpkins, leave them out on display.

“When people carve pumpkins and leave them outside the house for periods on end, they literally are an attraction to rodents, such as rats.

“You wouldn’t go and leave your rubbish outside the front of your house to attract rats to it, would you?”