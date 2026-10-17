Halloween nightmare as UK faces pumpkin shortage after scorching summer
Pumpkin patches have been significantly impacted by the summer drought with many crops struggling to grow and being much smaller
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Pumpkin patches have been significantly impacted by the summer drought with many crops struggling to grow and being much smaller, according to farmers.
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The summer saw widespread drought and several heatwaves, and the Met Office declared it the warmest in the UK since records began.
Liz Paterson and Andrew King have been running a successful pumpkin patch for several years at Ruffins Farm in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, but have not been able to offer any of the crop this year because the drought has “significantly” impacted the business.
Ms Paterson told the Press Association: “The pumpkins just didn’t grow this year. We could have tried to irrigate, we have got water, but we also have 500 breeding ewes, so we needed to give the water to them.”
In previous years, they have grown around 10,000 pumpkins, but this year around only 50 developed.
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“I think the weather was too hot as well, they just didn’t pollinate, so it just never worked at all really,” she added.
The farmer said the drought has been “horrendous for us financially but also emotionally because the grass didn’t grow either for our sheep”.
“Because of the drought we were struggling to feed or sheep and the pumpkins didn’t grow at all so it was really upsetting and worrying,” Ms Paterson added.
The farmers fear there will be another drought next year due to the El Niño weather pattern and said they have been forced to make some “big decisions surrounding that”.
Ms Paterson added: “But because the public know us for pumpkins and love them so much, we will spend the money on buying the seed, and we will drill the pumpkin patch again, but if it doesn’t work then we’ll have to start thinking this climate doesn’t work for pumpkins. What else can we do?”
Niall Smith, who works at Picking Patch, a seasonal farm attraction in the New Forest, said: “It’s the second summer where we’ve had real water problems”.
He said that unlike previous seasons, this year they asked a local family farm to grow their pumpkins for their Halloween events.
Mr Smith added: “We managed to get some pumpkins, but I mean, the biggest one is 50%, 60% smaller than what our normal sizes are.
“And so we’ve kind of reimagined what we do. We have a pumpkin market, it all looks very pretty, but then we’ve gone very much into Halloween activities, and we’re not just a pick-your-own site.”
Mr Smith said pumpkins are “a lot smaller” this year across the country, adding: “I know there are a lot of patches that have got very, very disappointing crops, and by half term they’ll be out.”
He said the people who grow and sell pumpkins do not have “extra capacity”, adding: “There’s no stock. You know, in normal years, if we need to, we can call up and find 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 pumpkins. This year, there’s not a chance.”
Ross Wright, a farmer from Exeter, said there has been a national shortage of pumpkins, particularly larger ones, this year.
Asked whether this is a worry for him, he said: "We’re just going to have to grow more acres to get the pumpkins we need for Halloween every year”.