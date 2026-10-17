Pumpkin patches have been significantly impacted by the summer drought with many crops struggling to grow and being much smaller

Many crops struggled to grow and some are much smaller. Picture: Sally Anderson/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Pumpkin patches have been significantly impacted by the summer drought with many crops struggling to grow and being much smaller, according to farmers.

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The summer saw widespread drought and several heatwaves, and the Met Office declared it the warmest in the UK since records began. Liz Paterson and Andrew King have been running a successful pumpkin patch for several years at Ruffins Farm in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, but have not been able to offer any of the crop this year because the drought has “significantly” impacted the business. Ms Paterson told the Press Association: “The pumpkins just didn’t grow this year. We could have tried to irrigate, we have got water, but we also have 500 breeding ewes, so we needed to give the water to them.” In previous years, they have grown around 10,000 pumpkins, but this year around only 50 developed. Read more: Severe drought declared in six counties across England Read more: Living cost pressures put chill on some people’s wallets this Halloween, survey finds

Painted and carved pumpkins at Halloween event in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy

“I think the weather was too hot as well, they just didn’t pollinate, so it just never worked at all really,” she added. The farmer said the drought has been “horrendous for us financially but also emotionally because the grass didn’t grow either for our sheep”. “Because of the drought we were struggling to feed or sheep and the pumpkins didn’t grow at all so it was really upsetting and worrying,” Ms Paterson added. The farmers fear there will be another drought next year due to the El Niño weather pattern and said they have been forced to make some “big decisions surrounding that”. Ms Paterson added: “But because the public know us for pumpkins and love them so much, we will spend the money on buying the seed, and we will drill the pumpkin patch again, but if it doesn’t work then we’ll have to start thinking this climate doesn’t work for pumpkins. What else can we do?” Niall Smith, who works at Picking Patch, a seasonal farm attraction in the New Forest, said: “It’s the second summer where we’ve had real water problems”.

Pumpkin patch owners have had to change business tactics to account for crop shortages. Picture: Faiz Balabil/Alamy