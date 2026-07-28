Two former heads of the British Army have launched a campaign urging the public to pressure MPs into backing greater legal protections for veterans who served during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

General Sir Nick Parker and General Sir Peter Wall have unveiled Shoulder to Shoulder, a new campaign calling for amendments to the Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles Bill to prevent what they describe as vexatious legal action against former soldiers where no new evidence exists.

The website allows members of the public to email their MP directly ahead of Parliament’s scrutiny of the legislation, with campaign organisers urging people to help “defend Operation Banner veterans from unfair, repetitive prosecution”.

It is the latest intervention by senior military figures over the controversial legislation.

Last month LBC revealed that the SAS Regimental Association, backed by the UK’s other Special Forces associations, had written to every Labour MP urging them to vote against or abstain from carrying the Bill over into the next parliamentary session.

In a letter seen by LBC, the association warned the legislation remained “unfit for purpose”, claiming it failed to provide adequate safeguards for veterans and risked encouraging further “lawfare” against former soldiers.

General Sir Nick Parker said it was vital MPs understood the strength of feeling among veterans and the public.

“We must let every MP know how important it is to support those who serve their country. Please help us by emailing your constituency MP and encourage all those who feel like us to do so as well.”

General Sir Peter Wall said the legislation must be strengthened to protect both current and future generations of soldiers.

“To prevent soldiers being betrayed now and in the future, we have to change the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill. Alert your MP by sending an email using the Shoulder to Shoulder website.”

The campaign comes amid growing concern within the Armed Forces about the impact of retrospective legal investigations.

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