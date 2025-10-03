Hamas has accepted parts of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, including an agreement to free all Israeli hostages - both alive and dead.

The group said it wants to engage in negotiations to discuss further details including handing over "administration of the enclave to a Palestinian body of independent autocrats".

However, Hamas also said it will still be looking for negotiations over many other elements of Washington's 20-point peace plan.

They said part of the proposals dealing with the future of Gaza and the rights of Palestinian people was still being discussed "within a national framework".

The US President said earlier, they have until 6pm on Sunday to agree to the deal, or "all hell" will break out.