Hamas agrees to release all remaining Israeli hostages as parts of Trump's peace plan accepted
Hamas has accepted parts of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, including an agreement to free all Israeli hostages - both alive and dead.
The group said it wants to engage in negotiations to discuss further details including handing over "administration of the enclave to a Palestinian body of independent autocrats".
However, Hamas also said it will still be looking for negotiations over many other elements of Washington's 20-point peace plan.
They said part of the proposals dealing with the future of Gaza and the rights of Palestinian people was still being discussed "within a national framework".
The US President said earlier, they have until 6pm on Sunday to agree to the deal, or "all hell" will break out.
The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of the 20 living hostages held by Hamas - as well as the remains of hostages thought to be dead - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.
In a statement, Hamas said it also "renews its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support."
