Mourners walk near the car carrying the coffin of slain hostage Guy Illouz during his funeral procession in Rishon Lezion. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Hamas says it decided to hand over the bodies of two deceased hostages in Gaza tonight as part of a ceasefire deal between the group and Israel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a statement posted on social media, the group says two bodies will be returned to Israel at 10pm. The remains of eight people have been given back so far - with another 20 still to be returned. Hamas was required to return all 48 remaining hostages as part of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, but it missed Monday's deadline to return the remains of nearly 30 people.

The coffin is carried at the funeral for Daniel Peretz, an Israeli soldier who was captured on Oct. 7, 2023. Picture: Getty

Israel has also said one of four bodies handed over by Hamas overnight 'did not match any of the hostages". Tel Aviv officials said it would "not compromise" on hostage returns from Gaza, as they confirmed the closure of the Rafah border crossing for the entirely of Wednesday. The closure meant Gaza has seen its flow of aid significantly reduced, with locals already expressing their concerns over food, water and electrcity since the ceasefire began.