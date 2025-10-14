It is unclear how long the border will stay closed, but three Tel Aviv officials said it would remain shut through the entirety of Wednesday.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will stay closed through Wednesday and the flow of aid into the Palestinian enclave will be reduced. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Gaza will see its flow of aid reduced for the next 24 hours after Israeli officials said they would close the Rafah border crossing, as Hamas confirmed it would transfer four more deceased hostages.

The checkpoint, which runs between Gaza and Egypt, will remain closed through Wednesday after the Palestinian militant group failed to hand over the hostage bodies as part of the new ceasefire deal. It is unclear how long the border will stay closed, but three Tel Aviv officials told Reuters it would remain shut through the entirety of Wednesday. Read more: 'Twisted' to praise Trump for ending Gaza bloodshed, says heckler Israeli MP thrown out during President's speech Read more: Emotional videos emerge of Israeli hostages reuniting with families after 737 days

Hamas previously indicated that recovering the bodies of some dead hostages may take longer, as not all burial sites amid the widespread rubble of Gaza are known. Picture: Getty

Soon after the closure was announced, Hamas told mediators that it would begin the transfer of four more deceased Israeli hostages this evening. The transfer comes after the group released four coffins yesterday, leaving 24 more in Gaza. Hamas had previously indicated that some of the dead hostages may take longer to return to Israel, as their burial sites are difficult to find amid the widespread rubble of Gaza. The IDF earlier claimed it was forced to shoot a number of Palestinian "suspects" after they crossed the line of withdrawal and approached Israeli forces. Israeli military chiefs took to X to accuse the alleged "suspects" of breaching the terms of the ceasefire - which was signed less than 24 hours ago. Under the terms, Israel still controls 53% of Gaza and Palestinians are expected not to approach Israeli forces behind the control line. The IDF claims it warned the so-called suspects from approaching the border line, but says they did not comply. "The suspects did not comply and continued to approach the forces, and the forces carries out shooting to remove the threat," the IDF statement added. "The IDF calls on the residents of Gaza to heed the IDF's instructions and not to approach the forces deployed in the area." According to the Gaza health ministry, six people were killed in two separate incidents today. The IDF said five were killed. This comes less than a day after Donald Trump hailed a "new dawn" for the region. The US President lauded the deal he brokered to bring about a ceasefire after two years of conflict, proclaiming "this is an incredible day for the world".

Mr Trump was joined by a litany of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to sign the deal which he says will "avert a Third World War". The deal sees 20 Israeli hostages return home alive with several more who lost their lives being repatriated. On Monday, seven captives were handed to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The remaining 13 were handed over in southern Gaza by armed plain-clothes Hamas members without ceremony. They were driven through the pockmarked streets of Gaza, partially destroyed by relentless Israeli bombing over the past two years. In return, more than 1,900 Palestinians have been released and allowed to return to Gaza - the vast majority of which had been held without charge. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) drove the freed captives to a military base in southern Israel, where their relatives were waiting. During the ceremony, Mr Trump said this "is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping and praying for". He added: "This took 3,000 years, can you believe it? And it's going to hold up." "We've achieved what everybody said was impossible, at long last, we have peace in the Middle East." He added: "It's so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day is rising. And now the rebuilding begins."

The summit’s aim was "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability", according to the Egyptian presidency. The US President said earlier on Monday that it was not only the end of a war but an end to an 'age of terror and death' and the start of a 'grand concord of lasting humanity'. He hailed the arrival of a 'golden age,' saying "generations from now this will be remembered as the moment things began to change...this will be the golden age of Israel and the Middle East."

President Donald Trump poses with the signed agreement at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war. Picture: Alamy