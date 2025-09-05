Hamas releases video of two October 7 hostages as Israel bombards high-rise flats in Gaza City
Hamas has released a video showing two Israeli hostages, one of whom is being held in the under-siege Gaza City.
Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel were kidnapped from their homes during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people.
In the chilling clip, Mr Gilboa-Dalal speaks, likely under duress, pleading for the war to end and to return to their families.
He adds that he is scared he may be killed in Israel’s latest assault on Gaza City.
Mr Gilboa-Dalal was last seen in a video more than six months ago with another hostage, Evyatar David, as they watched other hostages being released during a ceasefire.
In a statement, Mr Gilboa-Dalal's family said: "We have received a sign of life from our Guy after six months since the previous video in which he was seen with Evyatar David watching their friends being released.
"Guy, Alon, and other hostages were transferred to Gaza, and we are deeply concerned for their lives. They must be brought home."
Israel struck a high-rise building on Friday as its army ramped up an offensive in preparations to take over Gaza City.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strike on the building was just the beginning, warning "when the door opens it will not close" and the army's activity will increase.
His comments come days after Israel began mobilising tens of thousands of reservists and repeating evacuation warnings as part of its plan to widen its offensive in Gaza City and other Hamas strongholds, which has sparked opposition domestically and condemnation abroad.
Strikes elsewhere in Gaza City killed at least 27 people, health officials said.
Palestinians said Israel's strike on Friday targeted the Mushtaha tower in Gaza City, located in the southern area of the once-upscale Rimal neighbourhood.
The tower had already come under Israeli attacks and photos of the building taken before the strike showed its roof was heavily damaged.
Israel said it struck the building because it was used for Hamas surveillance.
Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone. Parts of the city are already considered "red zones" where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate ahead of expected heavy fighting.
That has left residents on edge, including many who returned after fleeing the city in the initial stages of the Israel-Hamas war.Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in the nearly two-year war.
Israel says the war will continue until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed, and that it will retain open-ended security control of the territory of some two million Palestinians.
Hamas has said it will release the remaining hostages only in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.