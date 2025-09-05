Guy Gilboa-Dalal in a video released by Hamas. Picture: Supplied

By Henry Moore

Hamas has released a video showing two Israeli hostages, one of whom is being held in the under-siege Gaza City.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel were kidnapped from their homes during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people. In the chilling clip, Mr Gilboa-Dalal speaks, likely under duress, pleading for the war to end and to return to their families. He adds that he is scared he may be killed in Israel’s latest assault on Gaza City. Mr Gilboa-Dalal was last seen in a video more than six months ago with another hostage, Evyatar David, as they watched other hostages being released during a ceasefire. In a statement, Mr Gilboa-Dalal's family said: "We have received a sign of life from our Guy after six months since the previous video in which he was seen with Evyatar David watching their friends being released. Read more: Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (right) and Alon Ohel. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

"Guy, Alon, and other hostages were transferred to Gaza, and we are deeply concerned for their lives. They must be brought home." Israel struck a high-rise building on Friday as its army ramped up an offensive in preparations to take over Gaza City. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strike on the building was just the beginning, warning "when the door opens it will not close" and the army's activity will increase. His comments come days after Israel began mobilising tens of thousands of reservists and repeating evacuation warnings as part of its plan to widen its offensive in Gaza City and other Hamas strongholds, which has sparked opposition domestically and condemnation abroad.

Mushtaha Tower Destroyed By Israeli Airstrike In Gaza. Picture: Getty