Hamas has said it is ready to reach a deal to end Israel’s assault on Gaza, but only if certain conditions can be met.

Under proposals agreed between the US and Israel, a so-called “Board of Peace” overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory.

Despite Hamas saying it is ready to agree to Mr Trump’s 20-point plan, its negotiating team has demanded a number of conditions be met before a deal is signed - including Israel’s total withdrawal from Gaza.

Talks are set to continue today as mediators work to secure a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which would include the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

It comes as Mr Trump said, "I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East” during a White House meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of today’s negotiations, Khalil Al-Hayya, who is leading Hamas’ delegation, told Egyptian state media that his team is ready to "to engage in serious and responsible negotiations".

He said Hamas is ready for peace but needs “guarantees” to ensure Israel’s war, which has killed over 60,0000 people, “is not repeated.”

He added his team represents the "aspirations of the Palestinian people for stability, freedom, and the establishment of their independent state".

In a statement, high-ranking Hamas member Fawzi Barhoum said: "The (Hamas) movement's delegation participating in the current negotiations in Egypt is working to overcome all obstacles to reaching an agreement that meets the aspirations of our people in Gaza.”

Since Israel’s war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry - the vast majority women and children.

Human rights groups and new figures recently published in The Lancet suggest the death toll could be closer to 100,000.

Just last month, a UN-led group determined Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump warned Hamas faces “total obliteration” if it fails to agree a peace deal with Israel.

The US President was asked what would happen if the terror group attempts to cling to power in the territory in a refusal of his 20-point peace plan.

The US leader said “only time will tell” whether Hamas accepts the terms, CNN reports.

He added that Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the offensive in Gaza if Hamas accepts the deal.