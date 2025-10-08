It comes after Hamas’ top brass set out a number of conditions that Israel must meet if a ceasefire is to be agreed

People gather at the former site of the Nova music festival to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

By Henry Moore

Hamas has released a fresh update on its peace talks with Israel, claiming negotiators have exchanged lists of prisoners and hostages who would be released if a ceasefire is agreed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The statement, signed by senior Hamas official Taher al Nunu, suggests a deal could be close as negotiators continue talks to find peace. Mediators remain locked in ceasefire talks today, which would include the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as over a thousand Palestinian prisoners. Under proposals agreed between the US and Israel, a so-called “Board of Peace” overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory. Read more: Woman who cut down ribbons for Israeli hostages revealed as Palestinian-Jewish artist Read more: Greta Thunberg claims ‘abuse’ as she’s deported from Israel in her prison clothes along with 170 aid flotilla activists

Al Nunu said negotiations a currently focused on the "mechanisms for implementing the end of the war, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the exchange of prisoners". As part of Mr Trump’s 20-point plan, all remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza would be freed alongside 1,950 Palestinian prisoners. Negotiators are yet to agree a time frame of when hostages and prisoners could be freed, sources suggest. It comes after Hamas’ top brass set out a number of conditions that Israel must meet if a ceasefire is to be agreed. Speaking ahead of today’s negotiations, Khalil Al-Hayya, who is leading Hamas’ delegation, told Egyptian state media that his team is ready to "to engage in serious and responsible negotiations". He said Hamas is ready for peace but needs “guarantees” to ensure Israel’s war, which has killed over 60,0000 people, “is not repeated.”

Smoke rising over destruction yesterday morning (October 7) during the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza City, Gaza. Picture: Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images