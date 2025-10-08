Hamas and Israel 'exchange hostage and prisoner lists' as ceasefire negotiations continue
It comes after Hamas’ top brass set out a number of conditions that Israel must meet if a ceasefire is to be agreed
Hamas has released a fresh update on its peace talks with Israel, claiming negotiators have exchanged lists of prisoners and hostages who would be released if a ceasefire is agreed.
Listen to this article
The statement, signed by senior Hamas official Taher al Nunu, suggests a deal could be close as negotiators continue talks to find peace.
Mediators remain locked in ceasefire talks today, which would include the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as over a thousand Palestinian prisoners.
Under proposals agreed between the US and Israel, a so-called “Board of Peace” overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory.
Al Nunu said negotiations a currently focused on the "mechanisms for implementing the end of the war, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the exchange of prisoners".
As part of Mr Trump’s 20-point plan, all remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza would be freed alongside 1,950 Palestinian prisoners.
Negotiators are yet to agree a time frame of when hostages and prisoners could be freed, sources suggest.
It comes after Hamas’ top brass set out a number of conditions that Israel must meet if a ceasefire is to be agreed.
Speaking ahead of today’s negotiations, Khalil Al-Hayya, who is leading Hamas’ delegation, told Egyptian state media that his team is ready to "to engage in serious and responsible negotiations".
He said Hamas is ready for peace but needs “guarantees” to ensure Israel’s war, which has killed over 60,0000 people, “is not repeated.”
He added his team represents the "aspirations of the Palestinian people for stability, freedom, and the establishment of their independent state".
In a statement, high-ranking Hamas member Fawzi Barhoum said: "The (Hamas) movement's delegation participating in the current negotiations in Egypt is working to overcome all obstacles to reaching an agreement that meets the aspirations of our people in Gaza.”
Since Israel’s war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry - the vast majority women and children.
Human rights groups and new figures recently published in The Lancet suggest the death toll could be closer to 100,000.
Just last month, a UN-led group determined Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.Earlier this week, Mr Trump warned Hamas faces “total obliteration” if it fails to agree a peace deal with Israel.
The US President was asked what would happen if the terror group attempts to cling to power in the territory in a refusal of his 20-point peace plan.
The US leader said “only time will tell” whether Hamas accepts the terms, CNN reports.
He added that Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the offensive in Gaza if Hamas accepts the deal.