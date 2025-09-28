The terror group's military wing asked Israeli forces to stop aerial bombardment in Gaza City to allow them to try and find the hostages

Hamas says it has 'lost contact' with two Israeli hostages after an IDF bombardment in Gaza City in recent days. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Hamas says it has 'lost contact' with two hostages after Israeli bombardment of Gaza City in recent days.

The military wing of the proscribed terror group said on Sunday that "massive military operations and heavy bombardment" in the Shabura and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods had led them to lose contact with the Israeli hostages. In a statement, Hamas asked Israeli forces to cease airstrikes for 24 hours because "the lives of the prisoners are in real danger". They further asked that Israeli ground forces "advance immediately south to Street 8" to allow an attempted rescue of the hostages by Hamas. The families of the hostages have asked that the names of those involved not be published. Read More: Yvette Cooper says Gaza peace deal 'close' as Trump backs UN plan Read More: Donald Trump says 'we may have a deal' to end the war in Gaza in wake of Netanyahu UN address

IDF offensives inside Gaza City are continuing amid ceasefire talks. Picture: Getty

Israeli sources suggest there are few living hostages still in Gaza City. The supposed loss of contact comes amid intense discussions around ending hostilities involving US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who are due to meet at the White House on Monday. Reports are swirling that a ceasefire is imminent in the war in Gaza - with potential for the release of all hostages on the table for negotiations. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper believes an agreement could finally bring an end to two years of conflict and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed thousands of lives. Ms Cooper, who has just returned from a UN summit, said leaders had “reached a moment where the world wants to end this war” after President Trump also indicated a deal was close. She urged the Israeli government to “urgently change course” from its military onslaught in Gaza, after Mr Netanyahu told the UN his country “must finish the job".

Ceasefire talks involving Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (both pictured) are ongoing with rumours swirling that a deal is imminent. Picture: Alamy