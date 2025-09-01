Abu Obeida was reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, August 31. Picture: Alamy

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Sunday’s airstrikes on Gaza City, according to the Israeli military.

If confirmed, his death would be the latest in a string of assassinations against key figures in the Palestinian group. Mr Obeida was the longtime spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz made the announcement on X on Sunday, August 31, congratulating the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel's security agency, Shin Bet. Neither Hamas, nor its armed wing - known as the Qassam Brigades - have responded to the claims. As recently as Friday, Mr Obeida has promised that Israel would “pay the price” with “its soldiers' blood” if they pushed through with their offensive in Gaza City. Mr Obeida's statement was carried by the official Hamas news media. On Saturday, August 30, Israeli strikes claimed to target a key Hamas figure in the Gaza City neighbourhood of al-Rimal. At least seven people were killed and 20 were injured, according to local journalists. Three Israeli officials identified the target as Mr Obeida.

Abu Obeida, the official spokesperson of the armed wing of Hamas, give a press conference on July 3, 2014 in Gaza City. Picture: Alamy

Mohammed Emad, who runs a barbershop around 100m from where Israeli strikes hit, described the blasts as “terrifying”. “I can't believe I'm still alive. I saw injured children with blood covering their faces, and people were running in every direction as if the world had ended." Footage following the strikes show terrified residents fleeing, and an injured child being carried away from the scene, according to BBC reports. Read more: US revokes visas of Palestinian officials ahead of UN general assembly Read more: Houthi PM and ministers killed by Israeli strikes on Yemen, rebel group says

Palestinians gather around destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Rimal area, west of Gaza City, on Aug. 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Obieda's death comes as Israel ignores international calls to pause the conflict, pushing on with their operation to take over Gaza City. The silence from the group is not unusual, with Hamas often taking weeks or months to concede the demise of group members. Israel’s planned Gaza City offensive would force hundreds of thousands of already-displaced individuals to flee, and have been internationally condemned. They have also triggered protests in Israel over the welfare of the hostages still held by Hamas. Mr Obedia, who never publicly showed his face, was one of the most widely-known represetnatives of the group. He often appeared masked in a red-checkered kaffiyeh and became a key symbol of Hamas’ military wing. The name Abu Obeida meaning “Obeida’s father” - was a nom de guerre. Israeli and American officials identified him as Hudhayfa al-Kahlut, however his true identity was never confirmed by Hamas. Israel said Mr Obeida “served as the public face of the Hamas terrorist organisation” and disseminated Hamas’ propaganda. The US sanctioned him in 2024, calling him Hamas’ “information warfare chief”.

