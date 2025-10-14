Moment Hamas terrorists prepare to slaughter 'collaborators' in Gaza streets as onlookers film public execution on phones
Shocking footage shows Palestinians being slaughtered by Hamas in public executions after the terror group called for its militants to take back control of Gaza.
Horrific videos circulating on social media appear to show the members of the terror group carrying out executions on the streets, sparking concerns it will refuse to relinquish control of the territory despite agreeing to parts of US President Donald Trump’s peace deal.
In one clip, armed militants can be seen wearing Hamas-associated green headbands standing behind seven to eight victims displaying signs of beatings and their faces blindfolded. Gunshots are then heard before the kneeling men fall to the ground.
Surrounding crowds can be heard chanting 'Allah Akbar,' - 'God is great' as onlookers film the shocking scenes on their phones.
Another video appears to show Hamas members herding the crowd out of the way as they drag the alleged collaborators to the execution site while being beaten.
Hamas said in a statement, without offering evidence, that the detainees were “criminals and collaborators with Israel”.
It comes after Hamas said on Monday it would eliminate “outlaws and collaborators with Israel” as it called on its militants to take back control of Gaza after Israeli troops withdrew from parts of the territory under Mr Trump’s plan.
In a text message to around 7,000 members, the group wrote: “We declare a general mobilisation in response to the call of national and religious duty, to cleanse Gaza of outlaws and collaborators with Israel.
“You must report within 24 hours to your designated locations using your official codes,” the group said, according to the Daily Mail.
The bloody strategy to reestablish control of Gaza’s cities has seen the terror group target rival “clans”.
These are non-Hamas-aligned armed groups that became more powerful as the two-year war in Gaza began to draw to a close.
Dozens were killed in one internal clash over the weekend as Hamas gunmen exchanged fire with a clan known as the Dughmush family.
In a Facebook post, a Dughmush family member branded the executions a “criminal” act.
This comes after Mr Trump signalled on Monday that phase one of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza was complete.
The deal saw the Israeli Defence Force withdraw from areas of Gaza - giving Hamas “approval” to re-assert control over certain areas.
“Well, they [Hamas] are standing because they do want to stop the problems, and they’ve been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time,” Mr Trump said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Force claimed on Tuesday it was forced to shoot a number of Palestinian "suspects" after they crossed the line of withdrawal and approached Israeli forces.
Israeli military chiefs took to X to accuse the alleged "suspects" of breaching the terms of the ceasefire - which was signed less than 24 hours ago.
Under the terms, Israel still controls 53% of Gaza and Palestinians are expected not to approach Israeli forces behind the control line.
The IDF claims it warned the so-called suspects from approaching the border line, but says they did not comply.
According to the Gaza health ministry, six people were killed in two separate incidents today. The IDF said five were killed.
It comes less than a day after Donald Trump hailed a "new dawn" for the region after all 2o living hostages were returned to Israel.
Gaza will now see its flow of aid reduced for the next 24 hours after Israeli officials said they would close the Rafah border crossing, as Hamas confirmed it would transfer four more deceased hostages.
The checkpoint, which runs between Gaza and Egypt, will remain closed through Wednesday after the Palestinian militant group failed to hand over the hostage bodies as part of the new ceasefire deal.
It is unclear how long the border will stay closed, but three Tel Aviv officials told Reuters it would remain shut through the entirety of Wednesday.
Soon after the closure was announced, Hamas told mediators that it would begin the transfer of four more deceased Israeli hostages this evening.
The transfer comes after the group released four coffins yesterday, leaving 24 more in Gaza.
Hamas had previously indicated that some of the dead hostages may take longer to return to Israel, as their burial sites are difficult to find amid the widespread rubble of Gaza.