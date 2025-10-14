Hamas said on Monday it would eliminate “outlaws and collaborators with Israel”

Footage shows Hamas terrorist preparing to kill alleged 'collaborators' in Gaza. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Shocking footage shows Palestinians being slaughtered by Hamas in public executions after the terror group called for its militants to take back control of Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Horrific videos circulating on social media appear to show the members of the terror group carrying out executions on the streets, sparking concerns it will refuse to relinquish control of the territory despite agreeing to parts of US President Donald Trump’s peace deal. In one clip, armed militants can be seen wearing Hamas-associated green headbands standing behind seven to eight victims displaying signs of beatings and their faces blindfolded. Gunshots are then heard before the kneeling men fall to the ground. Surrounding crowds can be heard chanting 'Allah Akbar,' - 'God is great' as onlookers film the shocking scenes on their phones. Another video appears to show Hamas members herding the crowd out of the way as they drag the alleged collaborators to the execution site while being beaten. Hamas said in a statement, without offering evidence, that the detainees were “criminals and collaborators with Israel”. It comes after Hamas said on Monday it would eliminate “outlaws and collaborators with Israel” as it called on its militants to take back control of Gaza after Israeli troops withdrew from parts of the territory under Mr Trump’s plan. Read more: 'At least six' dead after Israeli troops open fire on 'suspects' in Gaza as IDF claims ceasefire was breached Read more: Donald Trump has achieved something many thought impossible in Gaza, writes Andrew Marr

In a text message to around 7,000 members, the group wrote: “We declare a general mobilisation in response to the call of national and religious duty, to cleanse Gaza of outlaws and collaborators with Israel. “You must report within 24 hours to your designated locations using your official codes,” the group said, according to the Daily Mail. The bloody strategy to reestablish control of Gaza’s cities has seen the terror group target rival “clans”. These are non-Hamas-aligned armed groups that became more powerful as the two-year war in Gaza began to draw to a close.

Palestinians are returning to their devastated homes in Khan Yunis after Israeli troops withdrew. Picture: Getty

Dozens were killed in one internal clash over the weekend as Hamas gunmen exchanged fire with a clan known as the Dughmush family. In a Facebook post, a Dughmush family member branded the executions a “criminal” act. This comes after Mr Trump signalled on Monday that phase one of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza was complete. The deal saw the Israeli Defence Force withdraw from areas of Gaza - giving Hamas “approval” to re-assert control over certain areas. “Well, they [Hamas] are standing because they do want to stop the problems, and they’ve been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time,” Mr Trump said. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Force claimed on Tuesday it was forced to shoot a number of Palestinian "suspects" after they crossed the line of withdrawal and approached Israeli forces. Israeli military chiefs took to X to accuse the alleged "suspects" of breaching the terms of the ceasefire - which was signed less than 24 hours ago. Under the terms, Israel still controls 53% of Gaza and Palestinians are expected not to approach Israeli forces behind the control line.

President Trump hailed a new dawn for Gaza and the Middle East on Monday. Picture: Getty