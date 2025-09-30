Trump's 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday

Smoke rises after intense and continuous air strikes by the Israeli army on the Nasr neighborhood, Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Hamas negotiators are said to be reviewing Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza “in good faith” as Sir Keir Starmer called on the group to “end the misery” in the region.

Representatives of the terror group are currently reviewing the deal after being presented with the terms by Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief, AP reports. The US President’s 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference at the White House. The Prime Minister welcomed the proposal, adding he was “grateful for President Trump’s leadership”. Read More: Tony Blair set to be part of Gaza interim authority known as ‘Board of Peace’ Read More: In full: Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza

rime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly last week. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said: “We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately. “We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.” He continued: “Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages. “Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire. “We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.” Mr Trump’s plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza. Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”. The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, welcomes the President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: “One of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man.” Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq War in 2003, served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office. Recently, he has been part of high-level planning talks with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza. Responding to Monday’s announcement, Sir Tony said Mr Trump’s plan is “bold and intelligent” and offers “the best chance” of ending the war. He thanked the US President for his willingness to chair the “Board of Peace”, labelling it a “huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza”. While Mr Trump’s peace plan has secured the support of Israel, as well as Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamas have not yet agreed to it. Mr Trump said that, if Hamas rejects the deal, Mr Netanyahu would have his “full backing to do what you would have to do”. Mr Netanyahu hailed the plan as a “critical step” towards peace in Gaza and beyond. He said: “I believe that, today, we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East – and I think beyond the Middle East, very important Muslim countries.

