The MP for Putney, said she was "deeply disappointed" that the council was no longer seeking to reopen the bridge to traffic

A report by Hammersmith and Fulham Council said there was "no financial option available" that would allow for the full restoration of the Grade II listed bridge. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Hammersmith Bridge is unlikely to ever reopen to cars after plans for a £300million restoration were put on hold due to a lack of funds.

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Only cyclists and pedestrians have been permitted to cross for the last six years, after cracks began appearing in the bridge's pedestals. Picture: Alamy

Instead, it will now apply for £128m of funding from the DfT, so it can be kept open for pedestrians and cyclists. The report said there is "no financial option available that would allow its full restoration". A full repair programme wouldn't be feasible because the DfT fund has a deadline of 31 March 2030 by which time schemes must be completed. The report says the repairs needed "are plainly not achievable in that timespan. "Hence the decision to proceed with a phased repair bid."

I am deeply disappointed that Hammersmith and Fulham Council has opted to pursue a £128 million repair plan in collaboration with the Department for Transport, rather than advocating for the full £300 million needed to restore the bridge for buses and other vehicles. 1/6 — Fleur Anderson MP (@PutneyFleur) June 30, 2026

Fleur Anderson, the MP for Putney, said she was "deeply disappointed" that the council was no longer seeking to reopen the bridge to traffic. "I have fought hard for the reopening and will carry on. H&F Council has already invested £54 million in repairs to ensure the safety of the bridge, and it is unreasonable to expect them to bear additional financial burdens," she said. Funding for the bridge repairs has been a point of tension. Under a 2021 settlement, TfL, the council and the government each agreed to foot a third of the bill - but since then project costs have spiralled. The council says it is still owed £22.9m - £16.51m from TfL and £6.42m from the DfT - towards the £54m it has already spent. But TfL insists it only agreed to contribute £2.93m towards stabilising the bridge, and does not have the funding to cover cost overruns. A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The repair and maintenance of Hammersmith Bridge is the responsibility of the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. "We have provided £17 million to keep the bridge open for walking and cycling, and will continue to work closely with the council and Transport for London as we consider future funding through our new Structures Fund."

Albert Bridge, near Battersea Park, has also been closed to cars until next year after a crack in its supports was uncovered. Picture: Getty