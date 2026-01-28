The Oscar and Bafta-nominated costume designer for Hamnet told the Queen creating the outfits was “the most fun I have had on set”.

Hamnet is the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about Shakespeare’s family life.

Ms Turzanska said she was living a costume designer’s “dream” life at the moment as her Oscar nomination from last week was followed by making it onto a Bafta shortlist on Tuesday, before she met the Queen hours later.

Malgosia Turzanska was speaking as she gave Camilla a personal insight into the handcrafted pieces ahead of a special screening of the film in London’s Mayfair.

It is directed by Chloe Zhao, and on Tuesday broke the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11 nods.

Camilla was greeted by actors Joe Alwyn and child stars Jacobi Jupe and Olivia Lynes.

She also met author Maggie O’Farrell, producers Dame Pippa Harris and Liza Marshall, plus casting director Nina Gold.

Camilla asked Ms Turzanska about the details involved in the costumes which helped bring the characters to life, during a personal guide of the outfits.

She told Camilla: “It was the most fun I have had on set.”

Ms Turzanska said she has had an “unbelievable” time lately, telling the Press Association: “It was the Oscar nominations a couple of days ago and then this and I still have not come down from this cloud.

“This has been unbelievable. I met up with some of the crew to celebrate the Oscars and now we have this.

“To see the costumes again – unpacking them was like touching old friends. I get very emotional and this was one of those times.

“And now I get to see Joe, Olivia, Maggie and everyone – it has all been just so amazing.”

The event was hosted by The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity launched by Camilla to champion the transformative power of literature.

Camilla told guests that Hamnet was one of the first books she picked for the reading room. She said: “I am very proud to be here tonight and watching this wonderful film.”

Hamnet won several awards after it was published as a novel in 2020, and is a fictional account of the lives of playwright William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes.