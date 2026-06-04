One in seven officers and staff who took the Inclusion Matters training said they did not feel free to share their views, a survey suggested.

Police officers in the force which handcuffed Henry Nowak as he lay dying admitted in a survey it felt 'controlled and pressured' during diversity training, reports claim. . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Police officers in the force which handcuffed Henry Nowak as he lay dying admitted in a survey it felt 'controlled and pressured' during diversity training, reports claim.

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After day-long training, Hampshire Police officers completed an evaluation form for the 'Inclusion Matters' course. According to The Telegraph, more than one in seven officers who completed the training reported feeling pressure "to be certain ways" during the course. The course reportedly tackled topics including racism, unconscious bias and "the importance of being an ally". The survey has come to light as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary face accusations of "two-tier policing" in the wake of student Henry Nowak's murder. The Nowak family has called for his death not to be used to whip up division or tensions. Read More: Sadiq Khan accuses Farage and Tories of using Henry Nowak's death for political ends Read More: Police chief apologises to family of murdered Henry Nowak over son's arrest - as he rejects 'two-tier policing' claims

Henry, 18, was handcuffed to the ground as he lay dying after being stabbed by killer Vickrum Digwa. The decision by attending officers to handcuff Nowak and treat Digwa initially as a victim has led to allegations of an anti-white bias within policing in the UK. Hampshire Constabulary have denied all claims of "two-tier policing" made in the wake of Nowak's murder. A University of Reading study of the course assessed the effectiveness of the course and found that 15.5% of those surveyed felt that they had been "controlled and pressured to be certain ways". 6,250 officers and staff took part in the training. Of the respondents, 14.3% said that “if I made a mistake, it would have been held against me”. Almost 20% suggested “I felt I would have been rejected for saying the wrong thing”. The study, reported by The Telegraph, surveyed more than 2,500 staff at the force, including more than 1,000 officers. Jack Straw, the former home secretary who oversaw the 1999 Macpherson Inquiry into the Stephen Lawrence murder, told The Telegraph that anti-racism guidelines had now gone “too far”. He told the newspaper: “Plainly much greater care has got to be taken with the guidance that is issued and probably less notice of rather vocal pressure groups sometimes. “Things were out of kilter at the time of the Macpherson report. There was no question about that but sometimes you get reactions which go too far the other way. That’s obviously happened here.”

Henry Nowak. Picture: PA