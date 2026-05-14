The City of London Corporation agreed to review the access arrangements to the three ponds in 2025 following a Supreme Court ruling that "sex" in the 2010 Equality Act referred to biological sex rather than certified sex

The Ladies' pond permits biological and trans women . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Hampstead Heath's ponds will continue to permit trans swimmers but women will be given more privacy.

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The Kenwood Ladies' and Highgate Men's ponds will stay trans-inclusive, after a report's recommendations to keep the existing access arrangements the same were approved in principle by local councillors on Tuesday. A 1.08 million upgrade package across the ladies', men's and mixed ponds will focus on giving women more privacy, such as improvements to private changing facilities. The City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Committee met on Tuesday afternoon for an initial decision on the report. Read more: High Court throws out challenge to trans swimmers using single-sex changing rooms at Hampstead Heath ponds Read more: Starmer weighs in on Hampstead Heath cafe row as four independent businesses hand over leases

Kenwood Ladies' Pond in Hampstead Heath, north London. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which manages the heath, previously said that all the options in the report issued to members “have been informed by our recent public consultation, expert legal advice, equality impact assessments, safeguarding responsibilities, and operational requirements”. The corporation confirmed this had been the policy since 2017 and that it was consistent with the previous interpretation of the 2010 Equalities Act It comes after the majority of responses to a consultation favoured maintaining the existing arrangements. The Ladies' pond access arrangements state it is open to biological women and trans women, while the Men's pond welcomes biological men and trans men. Almost 40,000 people responded to the consultation, just 13% of whom wanted to see a strict single-sex policy enforced, the Standard reported.

It comes after the majority of responses to a consultation favoured maintaining the existing arrangements. Picture: Alamy