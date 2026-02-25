A thief who stole a woman's handbag in a Soho pub, which contained a Fabergé egg worth over $2.8 million (£2 million) is facing jail after pleading guilty to fraud.

The Fabergé egg has not been located, and while it has not been specified how much exactly the items were worth, a court heard the minimum value would have been $2.8 million.

Ms Dawson's purse contained credit cards, a laptop and the Faberge egg and watch, belonging to the Craft Irish Whiskey Company, a laptop and credit cards.

Enzo Conticello swiped company director Rosie Dawson's bag while she was enjoying drinks in November 2024.

Conticello, 29, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday where he admitted theft and three counts of fraud by false representation - after he later used her credit card to buy himself a drink, cigarettes and other goods in a Co-Op and Nisa Local in Soho.

Judge Martin Griffiths told him: "I expect it was probably quite a surprise to you when you discovered that egg.

"What you did with it, I don’t quite know, but I expect we’re going to find out."

Conticello, also known as Hakin Boudjenoune, did not enter a plea to a charge of concealing criminal property, namely the egg and watch.

The luxury items are owned by Ms Dawson's employer, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co, where she works as Director of Premium Brands.

The company has a partnership with Russian jewellers Faberge, famous for crafting eggs using precious metals and gemstones.

Wearing a grey, prison-issue tracksuit, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and admit the offences.

Conticello was remanded into custody and will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday March 6.