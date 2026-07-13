Sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not going to change”, and fans should “focus on the football”, the Foreign Secretary has told LBC.

Islas Malvinas is the Argentine name for the Falkland Islands, where hundreds lost their lives in 1982 when Argentina tried to seize the British-controlled territory.

She defiantly slapped down the Argentine team, who were caught singing on camera “for the Malvinas” ahead of the showdown match.

Ahead of the crucial England vs Argentina World Cup match this week, Yvette Cooper has insisted “the UK position remains the same” and is not up for debate.

Downing Street insisted earlier that the “position is clear” when it comes to their future.

A spokesperson for the PM said: “The UK’s position is clear. The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory, and their right to self-determination is paramount.

“In 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory.”

Ms Cooper told LBC: “The UK position remains the same. The Falklands are British and they have right to self-determination. That remains the position.

"I know there's a lot of focus suddenly on all of these things again because of the football match, but actually we should concentrate on the football match.

"That's what's important this week and not get distracted about things that simply have not changed and are not going to change as well. So let's focus on the football.”

Britain will go up against Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday at 21.00.