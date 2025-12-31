A handyman who stole £100,000 from an elderly woman's savings as she was dying in hospital has been jailed for three years.

Simon Appleby, 40, of Letton in Bucknell, sent himself the money from the woman's laptop over the course of three years while claiming to carry out work on her home.

The woman in her 80s had first employed him as a cleaner, but he continued to visit her to carry out odd jobs after the cleaning company went bust.

She then trustingly gave him access to her online banking account in order to pay himself.

Appleby made 41 payments to himself from September 2019 until she died in December 2022.

He claimed some of the payments were to purchase materials he brought to help with work on the house, including her garage door, which was never replaced.

Appleby also went to see the pensioner when she was dying in hospital.

