Car rams group of pedestrians in Germany leaving several injured - as police open fire on vehicle
A BMW was driven deliberately into a group of people in Neustadt am Ruebenberge
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Several people were injured after a car drove into a group of people in a northern German town close to Hanover shortly before midnight on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
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A BMW was driven deliberately into a group of people in Neustadt am Ruebenberge, leaving four to five of them with injuries ranging from minor to severe, the spokesperson said.
A police patrol that was nearby carrying out a routine traffic check intervened and prevented further harm.
Officers fired shots at the vehicle during the incident, the spokesperson said.
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Initial information suggests those involved were known to each other.
The occupants of the BMW fled and remain at large, the spokesperson added.
It is believed that the suspects likely targeted the group of people and were not acting at random, the spokesperson said, adding that forensic analysis was ongoing.