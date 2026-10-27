Several people were injured after a car drove into a group of people in a northern German town close to Hanover shortly before midnight on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

A BMW was driven deliberately into a group of people in Neustadt am Ruebenberge, leaving four to five of them with injuries ranging from minor to severe, the spokesperson said.

A police patrol that was nearby carrying out a routine traffic check intervened and prevented further harm.

Officers fired shots at the vehicle during the incident, the spokesperson said.

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