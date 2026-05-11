The World Health Organisation has recommended, but not mandated, a 42-day quarantine for passengers once they have returned home

Passengers arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside on Sunday after being repatriated from the cruise ship MV Hondius following a fatal hantavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Cruise passengers hit by a hantavirus outbreak could face up to 45 days of quarantine at home after returning to the UK.

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Around 150 passengers and crew have begun flying back from Spain’s Canary Islands on military and government aircraft, with 22 British passengers arriving in Merseyside on Sunday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended, but not mandated, a 42-day quarantine for passengers once they have returned home – alongside “active follow-up”, including daily checks for symptoms such as fever. The isolation period can be carried out either at a staffed facility or at home. Yet, some health experts are concerned people may not strictly isolate for six weeks, with the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying his organisation does not "force" its guidance. Read more: Is this the source of deadly rat virus outbreak? Couple 'contracted hantavirus' at Argentine waste site Read more: What is hantavirus? The mysterious disease linked to the virus-hit cruise ship

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusspeaks to media in Canary Islands on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

In the UK, the NHS said returning passengers will undergo medical checks at Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool. They are expected to remain there for an initial 72 hours, with longer-term isolation arrangements then assessed. Meanwhile, other countries have imposed tougher restrictions. France said all of its evacuees — including one person now showing symptoms — have been placed in strict isolation until further notice. The French Prime Minister said a decree would be issued to authorise measures needed to protect the public. In Greece, a male evacuee is being held in mandatory 45-day hospital quarantine in Athens. Officials said he would be treated in a specially prepared negative-pressure chamber at Attikon University Hospital.

Passengers are evacuated by small boat from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on Sunday. Picture: Getty

So far, three passengers — a Dutch husband and wife and a German woman — have died, while a small number of others have fallen ill. Despite that, officials insist the wider risk remains low. “This is not another Covid,” Tedros said. “The risk to the public is low. People should not be scared, and they should not panic.” In the UK, evacuated passengers have spent their first night at an isolation facility after being repatriated from Tenerife. A chartered Titan Airways flight transported the passengers from the Canary Islands to Manchester Airport on Sunday evening.

So far, three passengers — a Dutch husband and wife and a German woman — have died. Picture: Getty