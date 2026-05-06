The hantavirus cruise has evacuated the last of its critically unwell passengers. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How many people have died on the Hantavirus cruise ship MV Hondius? And where is the boat docked right now? Here's everything you need to know and the latest updates.

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A cruise ship with a confirmed Hantavirus outbreak has so far seen a number of passengers die along with many more fall fatally ill. The surge of the virus, which causes symptoms including fever, headaches and muscle pain, was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and they're currently undergoing an investigation on board the boat and within the current cases. The MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde, is currently at sea with the local Canary Islands refusing to let them dock in fear of spreading the virus any further. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told LBC: "We are closely monitoring reports of a potential hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Hondius and stand ready to support British nationals if needed. "We are in touch with the cruise company and local authorities." Read more: Devastated passenger tearfully describes conditions on board cruise where three died in rat-borne hantavirus outbreak

Read more: Hantavirus-hit cruise ship where three have died to travel to Canary Islands, Spanish government confirms Here's are all the key events from the Hantavirus cruise ship including who has been able to leave the ship, how many have sadly died so far and where it is now as the Canary Islands refuse to let it dock.

The MV Hondius has eight confirmed cases of hantavirus so far. Picture: Getty

How many people have died on the Hantavirus cruise ship? As of May 6th, a total of three passengers on board the cruise have sadly died. A German citizen was confirmed dead on May 2nd after contracting the virus on board bringing the death total up to three. On April 11th a Dutch man had died while on board. His body and his wife disembarked at the St Helena stop on April 24th. On her return journey, his wife also fell ill and died. It was confirmed she had contracted hantavirus. In total, eight people have caught the disease with five of them currently battling symptoms. On 27th April, a British national became seriously ill and was taken to an intensive care unit in Johannesburg, South Africa. He's now in a stable but critical condition. On May 6th, three more unwell passengers were evacuated from the ship and are on their way to the Netherlands for treatment. It's reported everyone remaining on the boat is showing no symptoms of hantavirus. Where is the contaminated Hantavirus cruise ship now? Currently off the coast of Cape Verde, arrangements are being made between the Spanish health minister and the Canary Island president about where the boat can dock. Spanish minister Monica Garcia has said the cruise will make its way to the Canary Islands soon to disembark the remaining passengers and get them home safely. The Spanish health minister said all necessary safety measures would be taken to ensure safety for the local population as well as health workers. However, the Canary Islands president has denied the cruise access to dock. He said: "This decision is not based on any technical criteria, ​nor is there sufficient ⁠information to reassure ⁠the public or guarantee their safety. "I cannot allow it to enter the Canary Islands." Read more: Three people to be evacuated from stricken cruise ship to the Netherlands amid hantavirus outbreak

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The Hantavirus cruise is said to have no passengers with symptoms on board currently. Picture: Getty