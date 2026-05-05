Two cases of rat-borne hantavirus have been confirmed onboard a cruise ship crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Three people died and another was left seriously ill in a suspected outbreak of hantavirus

Health workers in protective gear on the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, amid the virus outbreak. Picture: AP

By Asher McShane

Medics in protective gear have boarded a cruise ship amid an outbreak of a deadly rat-borne virus.

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More than 20 Brits are trapped on the MV Hondius off the coast of Cape Verde. They have been there since Sunday, after the deaths of three passengers. Authorities have forbidden passengers to disembark and supplies have been ferried to the isolated ship. The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes there may be some human-to-human transmission among close contacts on the vessel. About 150 people are stuck on the Hondius, which was carrying mostly British, American and Spanish passengers on a luxury cruise that set off from the southern tip of Argentina in late March. Two Irish passengers are also on board. The cruise visited the Antarctic peninsula ⁠and South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha – some of the remotest islands on the planet. The WHO has said that passengers aboard the Hondius have been told to remain inside their cabins whenever possible because the incubation period can last several weeks, meaning some people may not yet be showing symptoms. Medical workers in white hazmat suits boarded the cruise ship today. The ship’s operator, Oceanside Expeditions, confirmed a Dutch husband and wife - and a German on board the ship, had died. Two cases of hantavirus have been confirmed, tour operator Oceanwide Expeditions said.

Passengers have been kept on board the cruise ship since Sunday. Picture: AP

The cases include a British passenger receiving care in South Africa. The company said in a statement on Monday that two staff members - one British and one Dutch - were continuing to show “acute respiratory symptoms”, one mild and one severe. Ann Lane from Donnybrook, south Dublin, said: "Now the ship’s doctor and a member of the expedition staff are sick on board. "The doctor had been treating everybody day and night, really dedicated to what he was doing – [he has been] fabulous. "He’s a younger man, British. He has been sick quite a few days, maybe since last Thursday." Holding back tears, US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger on the cruise, said: "We're not just a story, we're not just headlines, we're people. People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home." "There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part," he said between shaky breaths. He added that he was grateful to the crew, who had been handling the situation "to the best of their ability".

Jake Rosmarin delivered his tearful address on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

The influencer boasts 31.1K followers on Tik Tok, where he posts travel videos. Rosmarin has been posting about the cruise for the last two weeks. He started with a "happy embarkation day" video detailing the 35-day cruise around the "most remote islands in the world". The ship boasts a swanky bar, dining area, library, and lecture hall with spacious cabins carrying 170 passengers. The travel vlogger also showed shared drinking fountains and coffee stations onboard the ship. Just two days ago Rosmarin posted smiling videos on Tristan da Cunha, a remote volcanic island in the Atlantic.

The suspected outbreak was reported on the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius, which was sailing from Argentina to Cape Verde. Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed the British tourist remains in a “critical but stable” condition after being medically evacuated to South Africa on April 27, where they are being treated in an intensive care unit in Johannesburg. The ship’s journey began on April 1, and a passenger died on board on April 11, Oceanwide Expeditions said. The cause of death could not be determined on board. On April 24, this passenger was disembarked on St Helena, with his wife accompanying the repatriation. The wife became unwell during the return journey and died. Authorities later confirmed she tested positive for a variant of hantavirus. Both passengers were Dutch nationals.

On May 2, a German passenger on board died. The cause has not yet been established, the tour operator confirmed. The company added that guests will not be disembarking in Cape Verde, except for three individuals who will be medically evacuated. “Dutch authorities are actively preparing a medical evacuation of the two symptomatic individuals along with the individual associated with the guest that passed away,” a company statement said. “This will involve two specialised aircraft equipped with the necessary medical equipment and staffed by trained medical crews. “This is not confirmed and is subject to change.”

Cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde. Picture: Getty