Spanish authorities are locked in a disupte with the regional government of the Canary Islands after it refused the virus-hit ship.

An aerial view of an ambulance boat carrying crew members wearing hazmat suits as they approach the pilot door on the starboard side of the cruise ship MV Hondius. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The cruise ship gripped by a deadly hantavirus outbreak has been told it cannot dock in the Canary Islands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spain's health ministry said on Tuesday that the MV Hondius will move to the Canary Islands, arriving in the next three or four days amid fears more passengers could become infected with the deadly rat-borne virus. ‌But the docking has now been opposed by the regional government of the Spanish islands as the cruise from hell where more than 150 passengers are stuck drags on. "This decision is not based on any technical criteria, ​nor is there sufficient ⁠information to reassure ⁠the public or guarantee their safety," a spokesperson said. Regional leader Fernando Clavijo has requested an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to discuss the matter. "I cannot allow it to enter the Canary Islands," Mr Clavijo said. Spanish authorities had insisted there is a "moral and legal obligation" to permit the passengers ashore after the ship's original destination, Cape Verde, did not allow it to dock. Read More: Three people to be evacuated from stricken cruise ship to the Netherlands amid hantavirus outbreak Read More: Devastated passenger tearfully describes conditions on board cruise where three died in rat-borne hantavirus outbreak

"The World Health Organization has explained that Cape Verde is unable to carry out this operation," the health ministry said. It added in a statement: "The Canary Islands are the ​closest location with the necessary capabilities. Spain has a moral and legal obligation to assist these people, among whom are also several Spanish citizens." It said crew and passengers would be examined, treated and sent back to ​their respective countries after docking in the Canary Islands, at a port in either Gran Canaria or Tenerife. Three people were set to be evacuated to Cape Verde and then onto the Netherlands after being infected by the deadly rat-borne virus. The ship’s operator, Oceanside Expeditions, said that a Dutch husband and wife, and a German, who were on board the ship, have died. Two cases of hantavirus have been confirmed, the company said. One person associated with a guest who died was also set to be evacuated. Once the three people are on their way to the Netherlands, the ship was set to begin repositioning. "Our plan is to proceed to the Canary Islands, either Gran Canaria or Tenerife, which will take three days of sailing. Discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities. This will be shared when concrete plans are available," the update stated. More than 20 Brits are trapped on the MV Hondius off the coast of Cape Verde. They have been there since Sunday, after the deaths of the three passengers. The UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said on X that the Government was "putting plans in place" to help the Brits stuck on the ship. In a post on X, Sir Keir said: “My thoughts are with those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius. “We are working closely with international partners to support British nationals on board and we’re putting plans in place for their safe onward travel. “The risk to the wider public remains very low – protecting the British people is our number one priority.”

Jake Rosmarin delivered his tearful address on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Holding back tears, US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger on the cruise, said: "We're not just a story, we're not just headlines, we're people. People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home." "There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part," he said between shaky breaths.He added that he was grateful to the crew, who had been handling the situation "to the best of their ability". "All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home," he added. The influencer boasts 31.1K followers on Tik Tok, where he posts travel videos. Rosmarin has been posting about the cruise for the last two weeks. He started with a "happy embarkation day" video detailing the 35-day cruise around the "most remote islands in the world".

The intended route of the cruise ship MV Hondius. Picture: Getty