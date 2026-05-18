Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - have died ​since the start of the outbreak

Specialist workers in full PPE onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius after it docked in the Port of Rotterdam. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The luxury liner at the centre of an outbreak of hantavirus reached the Dutch port of Rotterdam, where authorities prepared quarantine arrangements for the 23 crew and two medical staff on board.

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The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius had been ​carrying around 150 passengers and crew from ⁠23 countries when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses was first reported to the World Health Organisation on May 2. Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - have died ​since the start of the outbreak. The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had been stranded off Cape Verde, its intended final destination, earlier this month after authorities barred passengers from going ashore due to the outbreak. The WHO and the EU asked Spain to manage the evacuation at the Canary Islands, after which the ship departed for Rotterdam with a skeleton crew and two additional medical staff. Read More: Hantavirus vaccine could become routine travel jab after deadly outbreak, scientists say Read More: 22 rat virus cruise passengers isolating in Merseyside hospital set to return home

Specialist workers in full PPE board the cruise ship MV Hondius. Picture: Getty

The cruise ship MV Hondius sails toward the Port of Rotterdam. Picture: Getty

Local port authorities said quarantine facilities had been set up for some of the non-Dutch crew, though it was unclear if they would stay there for the full recommended 42-day quarantine period. The vessel itself is to undergo disinfection. Crew, passengers who already left the ship and ⁠people in contact with them have been quarantined in several countries around the world. Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people ​in rare cases and after prolonged, close contact. Incubation can last about six weeks. The current outbreak involves ​the so-called Andes virus, which has circulated in Argentina and Chile for decades. Ship samples show no meaningful variation in the virus, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said. On Saturday, one person left Arrowe Park Hospital to complete their 45-day isolation period at home, after a clinical and public health assessment deemed it safe for them to do so, the UK Health Security Agency said. A further six people returned home from the hospital to continue their self-isolation on Thursday last week. The people isolating at home and those who remain in the hospital are being closely monitored, it added.