Hantavirus is not something most people in the UK will ever encounter.

It is usually associated with exposure to infected rodents, particularly through contact with their urine, droppings or saliva. In this case, the virus has been identified as the Andes strain of hantavirus. That matters because, unlike most hantaviruses, Andes virus has been associated with limited person-to-person transmission, usually through close and prolonged contact.

Based on current public health guidance, this does not appear to be a situation that calls for wider public concern. But it does call for precision. The response should be calm, targeted and evidence-led, while recognising that the source and route of exposure are still being investigated.

That uncertainty is one of the hardest parts of infectious disease response. Symptoms may not appear immediately. WHO officials have been cited as saying the incubation period for hantavirus can be up to six weeks, which makes it much harder to identify where exposure occurred and who may need monitoring.

In shared environments, such as ships, care homes, hospitals, workplaces, farms or universities, that delay matters. Risk can build quietly before anyone has a clear signal that something is changing.

Across healthcare, travel, agriculture and other shared environments, infectious disease management is still too often built around reaction. Someone becomes unwell. A test is taken. Cases are reported. Measures are introduced. That model will always matter, but it often means decisions are being made after risk has already started to build.

That's why I built deployable early detection infrastructure for shared environments. Our technology monitors wastewater and environmental samples at source, helping organisations identify infectious disease signals before they would usually become visible through symptoms, testing or disruption.

That matters because earlier information changes the options available. If a care home, hospital, workplace, farm or transport setting can see risk building sooner, it can investigate earlier, communicate more clearly and act more proportionately and effectively. Earlier signals do not replace clinicians, diagnostics or public health teams. Instead, they support them.

No single system will detect everything, and different pathogens require different approaches. But the principle is clear: infectious disease risk often leaves traces before it becomes visible through illness alone.

A ship, a care home, a university or a farm is not just a physical space. It is a shared ecosystem. When infection risk changes in that ecosystem, leaders need timely signals and not just retrospective confirmation.

The lesson from this outbreak is not that people should be afraid of rare viruses. It is that preparedness must be an everyday function, not just a response to illness.

Public awareness should not become public panic. But it should push us towards a more proactive model of health security, one that detects risk earlier, supports proportionate decisions and gives people clearer information before uncertainty turns into crisis.

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Dr Claire Trant PhD FRSA is CEO and Founder of Untap Health, which builds deployable early detection infrastructure for infectious disease through wastewater and environmental monitoring.

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