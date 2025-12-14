Police are to increase patrols at Hanukkah events after an antisemitic terror attack in Sydney.

Here are some details of why it is celebrated and what takes place:

The Jewish festival of lights, also known as Chanukah , began on Sunday evening, with celebrations planned across the UK in the coming days.

The shooting has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Jewish celebration at a park next to Bondi Beach.

When is it celebrated?

Hanukkah runs for eight days and is one of the most popular Jewish religious customs.

It always falls between late November and early January but the date changes each year.

This year the festival runs from December 14 to 22.

Hanukkah reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates, in particular, the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.

Who celebrates it and why?

It is celebrated to commemorate an occasion more than 2,000 years ago when the Jews won the right to practise their religion freely. The Holy Land was then run by the Syrian Greeks who issued decrees against all Jewish rituals.

There was a successful uprising and the Jewish community regained its independence, and they were able to take control of the temple.

An oil lamp was lit in the temple. The candle should have burned for one day as there was only enough oil to last that long, but it is said to have burned for eight days.

This is one of the reasons why Hanukkah lasts for eight days and that light is a key part of the festival.

It is a Jewish principle that a little bit of light can drive out much darkness.

The lighting of the menorah lamp is a connection to the temple in Jerusalem.