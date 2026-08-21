Ethel Caterham was joined by family in Surrey care home for birthday

King Charles III met Ethel Caterham last year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The oldest person in the world has celebrated her 117th birthday in a Surrey care home, a year after she told King Charles that 'all the girls used to fancy him' when he visited her.

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Ethel Caterham was joined by family and friends at Hallmark Lakeview Care Home in Lightwater, Surrey, on Monday as she moves a year closer to the all-time age record. Born in 1909, Ms Caterham is old enough to have lived through two world wars, the sinking of the Titanic, and the Russian revolution. She is also the oldest person to have survived Covid-19, after she contracted it in 2020, and the only living person to have been born while King Edward VII was on the throne. Read also: 'Immunity cell' found to be secret in helping 110 year-olds fight off cancer and live long

Ethel Catheram is the oldest person still alive. Picture: Alamy