The White House has posted a bizarre tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot dead at a US zoo ten years ago which subsequently became an internet icon.

Harambe died in 2016 after a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at Cincinatti Zoo and was violently dragged and thrown before staff members intervened and shot the animal.

The social media post paid tribute to the silverback gorilla which it described as a "true patriot" and an "icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline".

"He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe."

It went on: "Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme."

It added his legacy "still lives on".

Harambe's killing sparked a global backlash and led to the rise of the hashtag #JusticeForHarambe online as well as thousands of internet memes.