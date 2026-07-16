Ahmet Hilal, 41, of Red Bank Road, Blackpool, was charged with harassment (putting a person in fear of violence) between June 6 and July 14, police said.

The report was regarding emails containing threatening and abusive messages received by Mr Webb.

Lancashire Police received a report earlier in July about messages sent to the MP.

Hilal appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty.

He was bailed with conditions to appear for sentencing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on August 20.

Mr Webb has been the MP for Blackpool South since the 2024 General Election.

He grew up in the area and served on Manchester City Council before he entered the Commons.

The guilty plea comes as violence and harassment of MPs is under scrutiny following the death of former parliamentarian Ann Widdecombe last week.

Ms Widdecombe is believed to have been the target of a political attack, and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.