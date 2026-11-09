The US’ top Democrat has signalled "a hard yes" for impeaching Donald Trump’s Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This comes as outgoing Congressman Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican representative and frequent Trump critic, attempts to reintroduce an impeachment effort against Mr Hegseth.

Mr Jeffries had asked in a social media post on Thursday: "Why is Pete Hegseth still around?"

"Pete Hegseth has got to go," he told ABC News.

Asked whether he supports impeaching the Defence Secretary, he said: “I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution.”

New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who is largely expected to be the next House of Representatives Speaker, said Hegseth had "abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran".

Mr Massie said he will revive an impeachment resolution as early as Monday.

He has accused Mr Hegseth of eight articles of impeachment, with offences including violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

Mr Hegseth released a video message last week vowing to push back against efforts in Congress to impeach him.

In the video, which ran for over four minutes, he defended the Iran war as "courageous and historic", despite Republicans being punished at the ballot box last week over the hugely unpopular conflict driving up bills.

On Sunday, Donald Trump defended his Defence Secretary and rejected calls to impeach him.

"They want to impeach him. Very unfair.

“We had two wars, we won both. We won Venezuela, we won Iran," he told CBS News.

But last week, Mr Trump reportedly asked close advisers whether or not to keep Mr Hegseth at the Pentagon after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterms.

White House aides told CBS News that Trump could also scapegoat the head of US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine for the mishandling of the conflict.

Ron DeSantis, the outgoing governor of Florida, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Mr Hegseth.

Mr Trump has admitted it is "largely true" that the Iran war is to blame for the Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat.

But speaking from the White House on Wednesday, the US president said he would still go to war with Iran "again" despite the humiliating results.

One Republican close to the Trump administration told CNN: “If the president is serious about anyone taking responsibility for it, it’s Pete Hegseth.”

“Pete has been either dishonest or incorrect – neither of which are acceptable – about timelines, goals and objectives since the beginning.”