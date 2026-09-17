Hardline new headteacher sparks backlash after suspending 25 pupils in first week of school
Parents claim children were suspended for things as minor as "zipping their bag too loudly" and "looking out a window".
A strict headteacher has been accused of treating his new school "like a military base" after suspending at least 25 pupils just days into starting the job.
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Dan Jeffries, interim principal of Frome Community College in Somerset, has vowed to crack down on disruptive behaviour after dishing out dozens of suspensions in the first week of term.
But the move has left some parents outraged, with several claiming their children have been suspended for the most minor of reasons.
Natalie Morris, a mother at the school, said her daughter was suspended during her first week for "nervously laughing".
"She has SEND needs, additional needs and sensory needs. So that was a massive setback for her when she did get suspended," she told ITV News.
Ms Morris claimed that other pupils have been suspended over actions such as "zipping their bag too loudly", "looking out a window", and "being a minute late".
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She added: "You want your child to feel safe, you want them to learn. You want the same opportunities as every other child, like everyone else's kids that come here. That's all we want, we want the kids' needs to be met and not be treated like it's a military base."
Ann-Marie Ramsey, another parent whose child has SEND needs at the school, branded Mr Jeffries’ penalties as "crazy".
"If she was a bit fidgety or not concentrating, she would be sent to the reset room where they get disciplined if they're not doing what the school wants them to do," she told the broadcaster.She said her child doesn't get the "movement breaks" that she needs when she gets sent to that room, and claimed parents at the school are "not being listened to".
Pupils have also hit out at Mr Jeffries, describing his approach as “outrageous”.
Sixth-form student Liam Backhurst said: “The most upsetting thing about it is that it has affected them mentally. These are new year nines which are coming up, excited to start a new chapter with school, and they now feel really unmotivated to carry on learning.”
But Mr Jeffries, an ex-rugby union player and coach, insists he is not being overly harsh and denies that pupils have been suspended for being late.
He says the action he has taken is to ensure “every pupil receives an excellent, disruption-free education in a safe and supportive environment”.
In a statement shared with LBC, Mr Jeffries said: ”Since taking on the role of Interim Principal, my priority has been ensuring that every pupil receives an excellent, disruption-free education in a safe and supportive environment. While we have received no formal complaints from parents, I want to directly address concerns raised on social media and clarify our school policies.”
Addressing reports around punctuality and sanctions, he said claims that pupils are suspended for lateness are “entirely incorrect.”
“Our policy is designed to support students: a first instance of lateness results in a simple warning, with detentions reserved only for persistent unpunctuality,” Mr Jeffries said.
He added: “Furthermore, pupils new to our school are given additional grace while they adjust to campus life.”
Mr Jeffries also insisted that the disciplinary action he has dished out has always been proportional. “To be clear, no pupil is ever suspended for minor infractions, such as minor dress code issues or lateness,” he said.
Vowing to maintain high standards at the school, he added: “We hold high expectations for behavior, asking every student to work hard, be kind, and do their best. These standards prepare young people for successful futures, and our role is to provide the structure and guidance to help them thrive.”
“My first weeks have been fantastic, and the vast majority of our pupils, families, and staff have offered overwhelming support for this shared vision. While online rumors can create unnecessary worry, our door is always open. We strongly encourage any parent with questions, concerns, or feedback to contact the school directly so we can work together constructively.”