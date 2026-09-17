Parents claim children were suspended for things as minor as "zipping their bag too loudly" and "looking out a window".

Dan Jeffries, interim principal of Frome Community College in Somerset, has vowed to crack down on disruptive behaviour after dishing out dozens of suspensions in the first week of term. Picture: ITV

By Jacob Paul

A strict headteacher has been accused of treating his new school "like a military base" after suspending at least 25 pupils just days into starting the job.

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Dan Jeffries, interim principal of Frome Community College in Somerset, has vowed to crack down on disruptive behaviour after dishing out dozens of suspensions in the first week of term. But the move has left some parents outraged, with several claiming their children have been suspended for the most minor of reasons. Natalie Morris, a mother at the school, said her daughter was suspended during her first week for "nervously laughing". "She has SEND needs, additional needs and sensory needs. So that was a massive setback for her when she did get suspended," she told ITV News. Ms Morris claimed that other pupils have been suspended over actions such as "zipping their bag too loudly", "looking out a window", and "being a minute late". Read more: 'Britain's strictest headteacher' takes your calls Read more: Education Secretary to meet headteachers who’ve felt suicidal in wake of 'completely preventable' death of headteacher Ruth Perry

Frome Community College, Somerset. Picture: Google maps

She added: "You want your child to feel safe, you want them to learn. You want the same opportunities as every other child, like everyone else's kids that come here. That's all we want, we want the kids' needs to be met and not be treated like it's a military base." Ann-Marie Ramsey, another parent whose child has SEND needs at the school, branded Mr Jeffries’ penalties as "crazy". "If she was a bit fidgety or not concentrating, she would be sent to the reset room where they get disciplined if they're not doing what the school wants them to do," she told the broadcaster.She said her child doesn't get the "movement breaks" that she needs when she gets sent to that room, and claimed parents at the school are "not being listened to". Pupils have also hit out at Mr Jeffries, describing his approach as “outrageous”. Sixth-form student Liam Backhurst said: “The most upsetting thing about it is that it has affected them mentally. These are new year nines which are coming up, excited to start a new chapter with school, and they now feel really unmotivated to carry on learning.” But Mr Jeffries, an ex-rugby union player and coach, insists he is not being overly harsh and denies that pupils have been suspended for being late. He says the action he has taken is to ensure “every pupil receives an excellent, disruption-free education in a safe and supportive environment”.

The school is in Frome, Somerset. Picture: Alamy