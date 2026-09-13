UK National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, said it is a "mug's game" to guess when the war will end

National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

The UK’s national security adviser has said that the fight for Ukraine will require “real hardships and difficulties” over the coming winter.

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Jonathan Powell was giving a rare public speech in Kyiv, where he spoke with the audience about what the UK’s strategy is for its continued defence of Ukraine. Despite stressing that there will be “real hardships” Powell’s address to the Yalta European Strategy Forum was largely optimistic, with the adviser saying that the current round of Russian escalation is proof that European pressure on President Vladimir Putin is working. "[Mantaining pressure] will require some real hardship and difficulties on our parts," said Powell. "But we will have to swallow that and we have to keep the economic, military, political and diplomatic support going for Ukraine." Powell’s remarks were delivered to an audience of Ukraine's top leadership and international supporters. Read more: Ukraine unleashes deepest drone strikes of war on Russian gas fields - as Zelenskyy vows to wreck Putin's economy Read more: From London to Lviv: Brits drive in 35 hour convoy to take vital medical aid to Ukraine

Municipal workers clean up after a Russian drone attack on a gas station on September 11, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

His discussion of hardship was in reference to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and potential oil and gas shortages in Europe due to cutting off Russian supplies. The European Union is planning a total phase away from Russian gas imports, as it currently still imports 12% of its gas from Russia. However, current gas shortages due to the war in Iran may cause this plan to “falter,” according to the European Court of Auditors. Ukrainians have also incurred numerous fatal drone attacks over the past months, due in part to a shortage of long-range Patriot air defence missiles which are very expensive to produce and deliver. Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s first visit abroad was to Ukraine, where he signed a deal to hand over British blueprints for Scalp long-range missiles to aid Ukrainian production and supply. However, Powell, who helped to negotiate the Good Friday Agreement, was largely optimistic about the long-term prospects of the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who chose Ukraine for his first foreign visit since taking office. Picture: Getty