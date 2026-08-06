PC Andrew Harper, 28, was killed in 2019 when his car was dragged down a country road by a car carrying three teenagers

By Rebecca Henrys

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has hit out at the government over plans that would see the killers of PC Andrew Harper released from prison early.

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Albert Bowers (left) and Jessie Cole (centre) were found guilty of manslaughter for the death of Pc Andrew Harper. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark told LBC: "I support everything Jason [Hogg] said. "Officers go out day in and day out to protect communities. They need the sense that the law is behind them when they're assaulted, when they take these risks, and in the most tragic circumstances— this is PC Andrew Harper, where his life was lost while protecting the public. "On top of that, what this means for his family and the campaign they've done - they've shown extraordinary dignity in terms of what they've, what they've sought to do. "To then have the offenders released early is obviously particularly upsetting for them, but police officers see it as a message of a sort of a lack of support from the justice system. I don't think that's good."

This comes despite Lissie Harper's campaign being a major factor in a review which saw rapists and child sex offenders stopped from being released early. Picture: Family handout

PC Harper's wife Lissie campaigned relentlessly alongside the Police Federation for a change in the law to provide extra protection for emergency workers. In 2021, Harper's Law was introduced, which sees anyone convicted of killing an emergency worker whilst committing a crime served with a mandatory life sentence. Sir Mark said: "I think that's what makes this story so powerful - they've made that campaign about protecting communities from the most dangerous, having lost their loved one protecting the public in his job. "And they've lost him to really dangerous people, and those dangerous people are being let out early. "That's really difficult for them and for police colleagues who would never put themselves in front of the family."

A floral tribute which was laid during a memorial service for Pc Andrew Harper at Newbury Police Station to mark the first anniversary of his death on August 14, 2020. Picture: Steve Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

PC Harper, 28, was killed in 2019 when his car was dragged down a country road by a car carrying three teenagers. The main perpetrator of the killing, the car's driver Henry Long, will not be eligible for early release under the scheme. Long is currently serving a 16-year jail sentence. Cole and Bowers were passengers in the vehicle and are currently serving 13 years for manslaughter. Sir Mark went on to say it is good that the Prime Minister is reflecting on these policies, but "we're in a dangerous place" if the justice system is making decisions based on resources rather than the risks posed by offenders. He told Nick Ferrari: "I think it's good that, from what I've heard, the Prime Minister is reflecting on the current policy about the justice system. "They inherited a very difficult situation. I don't think he's got easy decisions. "I don't want to pretend this is easy, but I think we're in a dangerous place if the justice system is tipping towards making more decisions based on resources available than they are based on the risk that offenders pose to communities."

The Sentencing Act, which will replace repeated batches of early releases of prisoners as has been done in the past, was due to be implemented in September, but has been delayed by at least a month until October. The government says the postponement will give probation officers more time to plan for releases and allow victims to have a say in the restrictions placed on offenders. Even with the changes, it is expected that prison spots may reach full capacity again in spring next year. It also comes as the head of Thames Valley Police's Federation told LBC on Wednesday that it will "throw everything" at a legal challenge to protect PC Andrew Harper's legacy, after it was revealed that his killers will still be eligible for early release from October. PC Harper's wife Lissie, who is now a campaigner on behalf of victims' families, added that she was "disgusted" and "beyond appalled" at the revelation that Cole and Bowers were still set to be released. She told LBC: "I am beyond appalled and bristling with anger to hear that Andrew's killers are soon to be free to roam the streets. "What abhorrent message does this send? How dare Ministers say the killing of a police officer is not enough of a 'sickening crime' that deserves the stiffest of punishments. "The level of disrespect the Government are showing to Andrew and other victims - and to their loved ones such as me - is beyond contempt."