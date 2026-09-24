A "misogynistic" rapist who preyed on three vulnerable girls - including attacking two while out on bail for rape - has been jailed for 13 years.

During the first incident, which happened in November 2021, Harrison Strange, 21, assaulted a girl while she was out drinking with her friends in a field.

She told him “No” and that she wanted to rejoin her friends, but Strange ignored her and went on to rape her.

The girl told her friend what had happened and the police were called, resulting in Strange’s arrest.

While on bail as further enquires were carried out, Strange then went on to assault two more girls just weeks apart.

The second teenager had arrived at Strange’s home after turning up for what she believed was a party.

Strange plied the girl with alcohol before dragging her upstairs and attacking her in his bedroom.

During the third incident, which took place at a campsite in North Yorkshire, Strange raped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl who had been drinking while her friend slept in the same tent.

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