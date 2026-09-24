'Misogynistic' rapist jailed after attacking vulnerable girls - including two while out on bail
Harrison Strange, 21, preyed on three vulnerable girls, including one who was plied with alcohol before being dragged upstairs to his bedroom
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A "misogynistic" rapist who preyed on three vulnerable girls - including attacking two while out on bail for rape - has been jailed for 13 years.
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During the first incident, which happened in November 2021, Harrison Strange, 21, assaulted a girl while she was out drinking with her friends in a field.
She told him “No” and that she wanted to rejoin her friends, but Strange ignored her and went on to rape her.
The girl told her friend what had happened and the police were called, resulting in Strange’s arrest.
While on bail as further enquires were carried out, Strange then went on to assault two more girls just weeks apart.
The second teenager had arrived at Strange’s home after turning up for what she believed was a party.
Strange plied the girl with alcohol before dragging her upstairs and attacking her in his bedroom.
During the third incident, which took place at a campsite in North Yorkshire, Strange raped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl who had been drinking while her friend slept in the same tent.
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Strange, of Snowdrop Close, Spennymoor, was charged with the rape of all three girls as well as assault by penetration and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He denied the offences but was found guilty following separate trials.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court last Thursday (September 10), Strange was jailed for 13 years.
He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life, given indefinite restraining orders and a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
'Misogyny'
Speaking at sentencing, Judge Richard Bennett said the impact on each of the victims girls had been "significant" and said Strange's crimes were driven by misogyny, as reported in the Northern Echo.
“Your pre-sentence report makes troubling reading. The complete denial of offences is not unusual for someone who has been convicted of sexual offences. In your case, you go on to victim blame – suggesting one had made a false complaint and the two others were motivated by financial gain.
“I reject all of that completely, as did the jury," he added.
“I am satisfied there is clear evidence of sexual entitlement and misogyny. Your offending was persistent, not isolated.”
“It was exploitative and the presence of others did not act as a deterrent to you.”
'Extremely dangerous offender'
Detective Constable Penny Hatton, from South Durham CID, said: “Strange is an extremely dangerous offender who has shown no remorse for his actions and the devastating impact his offending has had on the girls.
“I want to commend the three girls for having the bravery to come forward and disclose what had happened to police.
“By standing up and speaking out against their attacker, they have helped to take a dangerous man off the streets who poses a clear risk to women and girls.”