KP Law, which represents over 275 survivors, claims that the “true value” of its clients’ claims is expected to be double or triple the amount that the department store company has put aside for its redress scheme.

Mohamed Al Fayed abuse compensation claims could total £150m, law firm says. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The compensation claims for over 200 survivors of alleged abuse by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed could amount to as much as £150 million, according to a law firm representing the women.

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The compensation claims for over 200 survivors of alleged abuse by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed could amount to as much as £150 million. Picture: Getty

“Based on information available at the reporting date, the expected financial impact of claims arising under the scheme has been appropriately reflected in the provisions recognised as at January 31 2026. “The total provision recognised as at January 31 2026 was £51.8 million.” A lead partner at KP Law said the firm’s calculations of what Harrods could owe “lays to waste” the claims that it has put survivors first. Kingsley Hayes said: “Today, for the first time, the true value of the compensation claim against Harrods and the Estate is exposed and lays to waste the claims that Harrods has continued to put survivors and their need for justice first. “It also clearly demonstrates that the redress scheme, which Harrods closed on March 31 2026, was not worth the paper it was written on.

The luxury department store launched a redress scheme to offer compensation to survivors. Picture: Getty