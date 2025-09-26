Harrods has warned some customers that their personal data may have been taken in an IT systems breach.

The luxury Knightsbridge department store said information, such as names and contact details, of its e-commerce customers was taken after one of its third-party provider systems was compromised.

In a statement, Harrods said: “We have been notified by one of our third-party providers that some Harrods e-commerce customers’ personal data has been taken from one of their systems.

“We have informed affected customers that the impacted personal data is limited to basic personal identifiers including name and contact details but does not include account passwords or payment details.

“The third party has confirmed this is an isolated incident which has been contained, and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken. We have notified all relevant authorities.”

