Hackers have warned luxury department store Harrods that they have stolen 430,000 customer records in an IT breach.

"Our focus remains on informing and supporting our customers. We have informed all relevant authorities and will continue to co-operate with them," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said it has refused to engage with the "threat actor" and stressed that the stolen data was limited to basic information, not including passwords or payment details.

The breach, first announced by Harrods on Friday, is believed to have affected only a small proportion of its shoppers, as the majority of customers purchase in-store.

It is not known what demands the hackers have made of the company, but the stolen data included basic personal information such as names and contact details.

Some information relating to marketing preferences, loyalty cards and tie-ins to other companies was also included including Harrods co-branded cards, the company's spokesperson said.

However, the retailer added that "this information is unlikely to be interpreted accurately by an unauthorised third party".

"We would like to reiterate that no payment details or order history information has been accessed and the impacted personal data remains limited to basic personal identifiers as advised previously," the spokesperson added.

The company also confirmed the breach was not connected to an earlier attempt to hack into other Harrods' systems in May this year, during which the retailer was forced to restrict internet access across its sites after an attempt was made to gain unauthorised access.

Harrods is one of several major UK businesses to have been targeted by this group of cyber attackers.

The hackers also claimed to infiltrate the systems of M&S and Co-op, stealing the data of million of customers.

Co-op reported this week that the cyber breach had cost it £206 million in lost sales, while M&S believe the attack cut £300 million from its profits.

Four people were arrested in connection with the hacks in July.