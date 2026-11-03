Harrods is seeking to remove family members of the late Mohamed Al Fayed as executors of his estate, arguing that the estate is at risk of bankruptcy due to claims from 320 alleged victims, the High Court has heard.

Lawyers for the department store argue the Al Fayed estate is at risk of bankruptcy as it is worth about £118 million.

Harrods is also facing claims and will seek to get money from the estate of Al Fayed, who owned the store between 1985 and 2010, to help pay settlements.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have been made by Harrods employees and others against Al Fayed since his death in 2023, and his estate faces claims which the store says are worth at least £150 million, the court was told on Tuesday.

She said: “The executors have demonstrated that they are unable to deal with the claims against the estate in an appropriate and objective way.”

Ms Reed said executors who are beneficiaries of an estate are in a “position of conflict” because if the estate is insolvent they will not be entitled to funds from it.

She argued there is a “serious risk” that the Al Fayed estate is insolvent as KP Law, which represents 270 women who allege they were sexually abused by Al Fayed, says the total value of their claims is about £150 million.

In written submissions for Harrods, Penelope Reed KC said the store has already paid £6.9 million to alleged victims and it expects to pay more.

Harrods is applying to have Al Fayed’s widow Heini Wathen-Fayed and his daughters Camilla Fayed and Jasmine Linnea Fayed removed as executors of the estate and replaced by independent solicitors.

Ms Reed said that in her first statements to Harrods through her solicitors, Mrs Wathen-Fayed said she did not believe any of the allegations against her husband were true and that she would not support any settlement.

She later said the statement did not represent her “considered views”, adding: “So soon after my husband’s death, I did not want even to consider the possibility that any of the claims could be true,” according to written submissions.

Ms Reed said: “It is not surprising that the executors as family members are unable to take a properly dispassionate view of claims of this nature against the estate.

“That inability nevertheless provides a clear reason for them to be passed over.

“Similarly, while it is natural that the claims are upsetting to Heini, the prospect of having to share the details of their claims with members of the deceased’s family is distressing to survivors.”

In written submissions on behalf of Mrs Wathen-Fayed and Camilla Fayed, Stephen Moverley Smith KC said there was a “stringent threshold” for a court to replace the executors of an estate which has not been met.

He said: “This claim is entirely without foundation, it wholly fails to meet that threshold and should accordingly be dismissed.

He said Harrods had not yet brought its claim for money against the estate.

He said Harrods’ “only interest in the estate is a ‘threatened claim that it has failed to bring and refused properly to particularise'”.

Mr Moverley Smith said Harrods has not explained why the estate should pay money towards the settlement of claims against the store.

He said the majority of alleged victims oppose the application and the estate is engaging with them to settle claims.

He added: “There are no proper grounds to pass over the executors which would disrupt, and not assist, the administration of the estate.”

He said the executors are confident the estate is solvent and that the figure of £150 million in claims is inflated and will be substantially reduced by negotiation.

He said: “Although Heini initially and naturally expressed doubts about the veracity of the claims against her late husband, everything that has happened subsequently shows that the executors are ready, willing and able to resolve the claims properly, efficiently and consistent with their duties.”

In written submissions on behalf of Jasmine Fayed, Tracey Angus KC said that while her client had not initially opposed the appointment of independent executors, there had been a lack of information provided about the proposed candidates.

She said Ms Fayed “considers it essential claims are dealt with fairly and expeditiously” and she believes this is being done.

Miss Angus said the estate is held in trust by Mrs Wathen-Fayed and is due to be passed on to Al Fayed’s five children if they survive her.

She said Al Fayed’s son Omar is challenging an amendment to his father’s will which replaced him as an executor with Jasmine Fayed.

The court heard that Omar Fayed supports the appointment of an independent administrator and wishes to address the court later in the trial through a barrister.

Al Fayed’s other son Karim is opposed to the change.

The hearing before Judge Karen Shuman is set to conclude on Wednesday.