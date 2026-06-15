Footage shows the contractors switching off their bodycams and telling a civilian: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out"

WARNING: Video contains strong language

By Georgia Rowe

A London council has reported two of its enforcement officers to police after they were caught on camera threatening a member of the public.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harrow Council sacked the contractors after footage emerged of them switching off their bodycams and telling a civilian: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out and rip your teeth out". The recording, captured on May 18 on a high street in Harrow, is thought to have been recorded on the man's Meta glasses, unbeknownst to the officers. Harrow Council was made aware of the confrontation on May 28, and the incident was referred to Kingdom Services, the company that directly employed the men, the following day. The pair were later struck off from the agency's books on May 30. Harrow Council has now reported the men to the Metropolitan Police. Read more: Named and pictured: Family pay tribute to ‘kind soul’ stabbed to death in park as two teenagers charged with murder Read more: Killer of Henry Nowak to have 21-year sentence reviewed for being ‘too lenient’

'I'll rip your teeth out': Moment Harrow enforcement officers threaten to 'knock out' man, accusing him of 'stealing our money'. Picture: TikTok

The clip, uploaded to social media by a member of the public, begins with one of the pair of enforcement officers confirming their body-worn camera is switched off, before the second officer accuses the passer-by of "trying to mess with my money". The officers, employed by Kingdom and contracted by Harrow Council, proceed to threaten a member of the public, accusing him of "trying to butt in on our money". Since the footage emerged, allegations of further misconduct by Kingdom employees in Harrow have emerged. Councillor Rashmi Kalu said: "This is not the first time the council’s enforcement has faced criticism over its conduct.

The recording, captured in May on a high street in Harrow, is thought to have been recorded on the man's Meta glasses, unbeknownst to the officers. Picture: TikTok

"This incident appears to reinforce concerns that have been raised repeatedly with me about the culture and approach of enforcement on our streets. "Over recent months, I have also been contacted by a number of residents regarding their experiences with Kingdom enforcement officers. "While the vast majority of council staff and contractors carry out their duties professionally, these reports raise concerns that I believe must be properly investigated." The start of the confrontation is not captured in the footage, with subsequent footage showing the duo getting increasingly aggressive. As one unzips his jacket, he adds: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out and rip your teeth out."

Insisting they work with the police, one of the men goes on to insist police officers will "f**k him up". Picture: TikTok

"Come in to that alley right now and I'll show you what time it is," says one of the men. "We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no more, 'cos you're trying to butt in on our money," the second man continues. "Bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now." Asked why the pair are "getting aggressive", the second enforcement officer, who had threatened physical harm, then threatens him with police brutality. Insisting they work with the police, the man goes on to insist police officers will "f**k him up". "Bruv, I'm having no-one disrupt my job, you know?"

The incident occured on Northolt Road, South Harrow. Picture: TikTok