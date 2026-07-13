These harrowing photographs show the gutted and charred vehicles that victims of the Spanish wildfires were using as they desperately tried to outrun the blaze.

Eyewitnesses, who have managed to reach the remote spot, say the charred remains of five cars and a motorbike lie abandoned in the same spot on a dirt track on a hillside near Bedar, where the mass loss of life occurred.

The blaze has already claimed the lives of 12 people.

Pictures show the gutted and charred vehicle four British nationals are believed to have died in, after they were trapped by flames as they tried to evacuate the area near the Sierra de Los Filabres mountains in Almería

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Four were skeletal wrecks and only two cars were still in one piece, although their paintwork had been damaged by the high fire temperatures.

One charred chassis had been left in the opposite direction to the rest, appearing to indicate the terrified driver had made a desperate attempt to turn back and leave the way he had come.

Today, more than 500 firefighters were continuing to tackle the blaze as it emerged the number of people evacuated from their homes had risen to just over 1,400.

Spanish authorities say that they expect at least 11 of the people known to have died so far will be identified as foreigners, "probably British and Belgians".

In the early hours of Friday morning, a British couple were found alive down a ravine, with 40 per cent burns and semi-conscious.

The wildfire is one of Spain's deadliest in recent years and comes as Europe continues to grapple with another intense summer heatwave, with temperatures regularly exceeding 40C.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but has been linked to a fallen power line.