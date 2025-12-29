James Holt, the couple’s “rock”, was by the Sussexes side through difficult periods and followed the couple to California amid their fallout with the Royals.

Harry and Meghan's close aide has quit. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

James Holt has quit after nearly a decade advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mr Holt has been stepped down after running the Sussex’s Archewell charity since 2021. He was previously their PR chief from 2019 to 2021, during which time they stepped back from their Royal duties and moved to the US as relations with the Royal Family soured. Mr Holt has been described as the couple’s “rock”, having been by their side through difficult periods, including the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare and the following fallout with the King and his brother. He also featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, where he described leaving the European Union as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked Mr Holt for his “stellar support” for nearly a decade after he announced he was leaving his role in Los Angeles to return to the UK. Read more: Harry and Meghan’s chief communications officer steps down after a year Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan share clearest image yet of children Archie and Lilibet in Christmas portrait

Harry,and James Holt, who advised the Duke of Sussex for nearly a decade. Picture: Getty

Mr Holt, who is standing down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation, said: "Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. "His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. "As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies."