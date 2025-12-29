Harry and Meghan adviser quits after nearly a decade as Sussexes thank closest aide for 'stellar support'
James Holt, the couple’s “rock”, was by the Sussexes side through difficult periods and followed the couple to California amid their fallout with the Royals.
James Holt has quit after nearly a decade advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Mr Holt has been stepped down after running the Sussex’s Archewell charity since 2021.
He was previously their PR chief from 2019 to 2021, during which time they stepped back from their Royal duties and moved to the US as relations with the Royal Family soured.
Mr Holt has been described as the couple’s “rock”, having been by their side through difficult periods, including the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare and the following fallout with the King and his brother.
He also featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, where he described leaving the European Union as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked Mr Holt for his “stellar support” for nearly a decade after he announced he was leaving his role in Los Angeles to return to the UK.
Mr Holt, who is standing down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation, said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years.
“His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.
“As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”
"From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference.
“From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.
“Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary and they inspire me every day.
“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead.
“I’ll miss my colleagues deeply and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.”
It comes after chief communications officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down earlier this week after less than a year in the role.
Meredith Maines said in a statement that she will be "pursuing a new opportunity" in 2026 after a year of "inspiring work" with the couple.
Harry and Meghan have also parted ways with US-based PR agency Method Communications, which was hired in June this year to promote the couple's business and philanthropic endeavours.
A spokesman for the couple said: "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell."The duke and duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."