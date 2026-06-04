The Duchess of Sussex has shared a sweet family photograph of “our dream girl” Princess Lilibet to celebrate her daughter’s fifth birthday.

The new image, on Meghan’s Instagram account, shows the barefoot youngster, with her long red hair down and covering her face, being held in Harry’s arms as he looks at her adoringly.

Meghan is standing next to Harry with her arm on his shoulder, also smiling at the princess.

The duchess wrote in the post: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili” followed by a white heart emoji.

She also shared another photo showing Lili standing barefoot on the grass in the sunshine, wearing a summer dress.