Paparazzi photographers who were seen looking into the grounds of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s school have been branded “extraordinarily reckless” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan accused the foreign paparazzi of an “unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children”.

Two young men carrying backpacks are understood to have been seen by both private security and school staff walking the perimeter of Archie and Lilibet’s school, stopping at various points and looking into the grounds.

They were initially seen separately and were subsequently observed together before returning to a white van, which police later established was a rental vehicle, with officers later determining they were international photographers.

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